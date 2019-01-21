Horoscopes for Monday, January 21, 2019

Aries
Friendship and romance are under the gun for you Rams, as the Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse in glamorous Leo stirs the pot in your fields of relationship. The eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Western Europe and most of Africa, but unfortunately not in China, India and Southern Asia or Australia. Resist the urge to biff, as this will only magnify your trouble. Just relax and let it all drift by, as there's no pleasing people now, especially men. Pushing things will only cost you your integrity. Luck may come from behind the scenes.
Lucky Number862
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Don't let your stubborn attitude ruin things for you under this important Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse. Your financial future looks bright at the moment but you must put an investment plan in place -- preferably one where you can't touch the money for a while. If you've been considering moving house, now is a good time to start looking. If someone is holding you back from something you know you should be doing, perhaps it's also time to re-evaluate that relationship. The eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Western Europe and most of Africa, but unfortunately not in China, India and Southern Asia or Australia.
Lucky Number332
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Travel will be just the thing today, dear Twins. Other cultures and philosophies are favoured, even if it's just a foreign movie or different cuisine. Get away under the Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse, if you can, or you'll have to put up with endless annoyances from crusty neighbors and other pests in your neighborhood. You are entering a very lucky period, so decide to enjoy it.The eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Western Europe and most of Africa, but unfortunately not in China, India and Southern Asia or Australia.
Lucky Number601
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Financial issues take the focus under today's Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse, when you might find your personal values under threat. This eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Western Europe and most of Africa, but unfortunately not in China, India and Southern Asia or Australia. Debts, loans, mortgages, borrowed money of all kinds will be the source of the bugbear. Your partner or spouse will be ropeable, but with fantasy-driven Neptune in dreamy Pisces, you will be inclined to jet away to a tropical island... and forget about it. Ooh.
Lucky Number262
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Make a conscious decision to think of things in a more positive light, Leo. You wake up to a special day, with the Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse in your sign, although it may not seem that way at first. Each passing hour strips away another layer of doubt, leaving you totally fancy free by evening. The Universe is starting to return you to your natural state. Delight, ease and energy are yours for the time being, so put them to good use.The eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Western Europe and most of Africa, but unfortunately not in China, India and Southern Asia or Australia.
Lucky Number247
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
At work, a situation that was shaky may develop and strengthen after this morning's Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse, when hidden disputes might come out into the open. Control your diet strictly by limiting you consumption of sweets. No massive investments for the time being, you might have to tighten your belt. The risk of a dispute with your mate is probable if you continue along this path! Examine your differing projects more closely and compromise.The eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Western Europe and most of Africa, but unfortunately not in China, India and Southern Asia or Australia.
Lucky Number713
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Love blooms in an atmosphere of sensual harmony under this thrilling Full Moon, featuring over the Americas at least, a total Lunar Eclipse in dramatic Leo. Finances improve, so money will no longer need to be the center of your focus. Avoid disagreements with a colleague or associate; be flexible and ready to recognize your mistakes. To avoid skin problems choose fresh vegetables and fresh fruits.
Lucky Number984
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
What's being said about you behind your back today? The Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse, turns your fire flashes into major projectiles. The eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Western Europe and most of Africa, but unfortunately not in China, India and Southern Asia or Australia. Your patience may be short at the moment, but memory is long. Although no one makes citizen's arrests any more, you might just be foolish enough to try and when your reputation is on the line, you aren't about to walk away from a fight. Protecting yourself is more important than getting in the first jab.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
You need to put your relationships in order once and for all. Be creative under today's Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse. It is time to fix your priorities and set your goals. Pull yourself into line to finish those unfinished jobs. If you've let your paperwork pile up, clear your desk. This is a period to look for opportunities that expand your spiritual and artistic awareness and allow you to develop and use your intuitive abilities. Take care while travelling.
Lucky Number316
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Financial and business matters take center-stage under this potent Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse, but there may be some kind of political interference. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they will damage your self-esteem. Friends and colleagues will be at your side for support. The fruits of your hard work will be realized Capricorn, for you are heading for good fortune and happiness.The eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Western Europe and most of Africa, but unfortunately not in China, India and Southern Asia or Australia.
Lucky Number425
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
Today's Full Moon, a total Lunar Eclipse in Leo visible mainly in the Western Hemisphere, stimulates some aggravation between you and someone close. Don't let pointless arguments over very little disturb your day. Travel plans may meet a hiccup, perhaps due to unexpected expenses. Keep your legendary cool and all will be well, just avoid arguments in traffic.
Lucky Number601
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
The temptation to form a concealed liaison is high under this Full Moon, when an attraction you have felt for a co-worker may burst into flame. If other people have been keeping a concealed eye on this, or if it has been a secret attraction, it is likely to come out into the light, as it's a total Lunar Eclipse. Woo Hoo! Don't take on too much overtime, as tonight is an ideal party night.
