Horoscopes for Saturday, January 19, 2019

Aries
For those who have been planning a wedding, I sure hope your astrologer selected this day for you. You 'did' seek astrological advice now didn't you? Tsk tsk if you did not but hooray if you chose this day at random! You probably did not as it is a Thursday but hey, it is all in the theory right? This is a sensational energy for the connection of your heart and soul and even if marriage is not a major element of the day, then there will be a major connection of some form, be it career, friendship or a wonderful new love match.
Lucky Number308
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Whilst you have this drive to expand your life experiences and learning, grab one of your interests tightly and take it as far as you can go. Look into further study; explore ways of bringing new meaning to a tradition and even locating a mentor to guide you through a learning process is a very positive thing to do with this energy. One thing I am sure you would really enjoy at this time Taurus, is exploring the world of foreign cuisine, a cooking course sounds like a whole heap of fun to me, just drop off some samples on your way past!
Lucky Number137
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
A great energy for singles and couples alike. Some Geminians will be considering marriage, whilst others will simply be luxuriating with the comforting thought that you have formed a great romantic connection. Single and frowning at me right now? Don't worry too heavily as your time will come, and if you don't meet a great love match with this energy explore alternative and esoteric interests at this time, as they will certainly satisfy your curiosity.
Lucky Number939
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
You desire to aim higher and this is just the energy to assist your cause, Cancer. Business connections will be fruitful at this time and your positivity reflects within all of your relationships. If you have considered further study you will find the focus and energy to take this consideration to the next level and the more serious romantic connections of your sign will be in companionship bliss.
Lucky Number310
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Leo
The great energy continues today where you have the positive influences to bring long-lasting connections into your romantic and career life. You are chasing the financial benefits but will not settle for materialistic desires alone. Despite the desire to improve your overall life connections, you will be focused on the needs of others as well as your own. Within your romantic desires, you will endeavor to spend your time with emotional and intellectual equals.
Lucky Number810
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
You are positive and determined to create the environment that you desire Virgo. You will be generous and loving, but demand that your terms and morals are adhered to at all costs. Taking love seriously, this energy encourages marriage and commitment. Singles may find a fantastic attraction occurs in the work place.
Lucky Number603
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
A positive day for connecting with a past hope or dream that you have failed to bring to reality in the past. There is a great deal of potential to generate an income from these talents in the future with focus and determination.
Lucky Number463
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
A great day for unions of all kinds, but especially those related to business and finances. You may receive news about a job, or find joining a group or association provides the perfect solution to other frustrations. This is also a fantastic time to contact old friends that you have missed and reconnect about the good old times.
Lucky Number718
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Grab the bull by the horns and take a risk today. If you see something you like, go for it, as the Stars provide you with the most wonderful energy to communicate and produce the goods! This is a fantastic day to find that new career or receive that well deserved praise for your efforts.
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
This is a lovely day to take a trip down memory lane and if you have family-friends in distant locations, this is a very positive time to plan a journey home as you will lay many old demons to rest. A very empathetic day where your past experiences will provide comfort and support to anyone who seeks your advice. Do not be surprised if a luscious foreign love interest takes your eye at this time. The stars are smiling on Capricorn for love in far away places today!
Lucky Number656
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Too much introspection and not enough physical contact makes Aquarius a frustrated sign today. You have all of the elements in place to create a really special and passionate encounter today. Your natural empathy and communication skills will ensure you are a sought out companion by those you love and even those you lusty singles would relish to love. This is a wonderful day to form a new love union or to connect once more, after the last rocky few days with your lover and remind them just why they find you so, captivating.
Lucky Number810
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
A great day for Pisces where new business and romantic opportunities present themselves. You finally feel that you are making firm progress. The past may hold the key for single Pisces to bring love into their lives as the reflective and sentimental influence allows for reconciliation with an old flame, or consideration of reconnecting with what may have been a fleeting past connection.
Comments