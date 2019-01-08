Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Aries
Just because you want it does not make it automatically yours. Still, it's a very positive time to seek a promotion, pay rise or possible career alternative. Watch that your self-focus does not effect your romantic life, as there is a strain here. Someone loves you and they need to see that this is returned. Don't forget to relax and spend time with the one you love the most.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
You will find it easy to express your feelings today, perhaps a touch too easy, as you dominate the conversations. With compromise, Taurus, this energy will be positive, so take the initiative and get things done. Avoid discussing critical issues, for they may escalate into heated arguments as others perceive you as being too focused on gaining your own way. Don't act too impulsively, but by taking a well-calculated risk you can achieve great success.
Lucky Number499
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Still not the easiest day for you to reveal your deeper concerns and you will find it far more positive to seek physical outlets to release any pent up frustrations. You are somewhat stubborn internally right now and it really is not the right time to tackle intense discussions or make long-term decisions. Use this time to reconnect with your love on a purely physical level, or play your favorite sport. Release your frustrations as positively as possible.
Lucky Number529
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
You will shun the social scene and find yourself somewhat short on patience with your friends and what you may deem as their annoying demands. You will find it best to avoid contact with quarrelsome people and seek solace within your love relationship or your work environment if single. You will find an easement here in regards to communications and will find a quiet environment and keeping busy far more satisfying.
Lucky Number157
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
It is not a great day to involve yourself in heavy discussions on important topics as these may swiftly escalate into quarrels and petty bickering. This energy will be strongest in your workplace where you will be easily annoyed by those working closely with you, especially females. If possible, work alone as often as possible and enjoy your social contact with close friends or family members. Definitely not the day to approach the boss for a pay rise!
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
If you have considered travel or study recently, this is a positive day to take those thoughts one step closer as you strongly desire to explore your interests on a deeper level. Your creative energy is strong here, so attempt to release this and you will find that time spent with children is enlightening and fun. Your energy will also be well spent if you partake in some form of physical activity so it seems it is best to keep busy and you will keep a happy vibe.
Lucky Number433
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
There's a fine line between communication easements and quarrels today as you are thinking and communicating rationally but if you face opposition, you will be somewhat irritable, stubborn and defensive. This 'is' a productive energy where you will aim to rectify elements in your work or romantic partnerships that are not working well. The passion factor is high and any arguments will certainly end up with sensuous release. Just save this outcome for your lover, not the boss, my goodness!
Lucky Number595
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
You are focused on the financial area of your life as well as self improvement at the moment. You desire change and used wisely, this energy can work in your favor. You will need to compromise and maintain your calm but you will be able to communicate your requests effectively and concisely. Providing you don't act in haste, the impulsive nature of today could well lead to a golden opportunity of the future.
Lucky Number213
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Your desire to improve yourself extends to the area of health and fitness, so if you have not dusted off those joggers or the treadmill for a while, now would be the time to do so. You will have the patience and dedication to maintain a steady fitness and diet regime at this time so exercise and sporting activities will be a great outlet for you.
Lucky Number633
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
A great connection with female energy today, where you will find it uplifting and no doubt helpful to discuss how you are feeling on a more intimate level. There are romantic possibilities where the sensual attraction is quite overwhelming. You will be impulsive here, so romantic connections may feel the brunt of irritability if things do not evolve to your desires. It is best to work alone with this energy and keep romantic play as play, nothing too critical should be discussed.
Lucky Number954
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
If possible, organize it so you can be alone to complete the tasks that need to be done. You are a cranky monkey and will prefer light hearted discussion with your social counterparts rather than tackling anything deep and meaningful within your closer sphere. Avoid the argument potential and admit you just won't play well with your love or family here. Seek your own outlets of relaxation release.
Lucky Number280
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
You are keen to assist those in your social sphere and expand on one of your much hoped for dreams and ambitions. This is great but you run the real risk of crossing boundaries and being far too impulsive. You will have solid and stable relations with women but your disposition is aimed at gaining your own way so others may view you as pushy and opinionated. Take it easy and listen well, advise kindly but recognize when you are taking things too far.
