Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, December 27, 2018

AccuWeather

December 27, 2018 04:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your sixth house of health and service is activated by the Moon in Virgo today, so it's time to get back on that health regime. Most Rams are too active to ever gain a great deal of weight, but it's still important to pay attention to good nutrition. Throw away any rich, fatty foods in your fridge or you'll find yourself indulging every day for the next week!

Lucky Number

922

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Cosmos is singing an upbeat note as the inspirational Moon zips through your fifth house of romance and creativity. Spending time with children can be rewarding now, as can time spent with a romantic interest. Some of you will be planning a holiday engagement, so think about how you would like to announce the news. You have energy to spare!

Lucky Number

269

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Someone may think they know how to run your life better than you do... maybe they're right, but you should have the privilege of making your own mistakes. of course, once you have tripped over your own two feet, you'll need to take a good look at your shoelaces to see what went wrong. It's one thing to take a tumble, but if you don't learn from your mistakes you are doomed to repeat them.

Lucky Number

543

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It should be easy to express your love as the sentimental Moon helps you to open up and come out of your shell. Even if you are very busy at work, you should find time to spend with your romantic interest or your children. Whether you express your love through words or actions today, the meaning will be quite clear. Remember, the little things really do matter in relationships.

Lucky Number

232

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

Focusing on what needs to be done will help you make progress today. You should be moving along at a quick pace, tying up any loose ends that could trip you up later. This evening, take the time to review your finances from the past year. What did you spend your discretionary money on? What could you do next year to increase your income? It's time to formulate a plan.

Lucky Number

363

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon in your sign lends you extra emotional strength today, helping you to clear up end-of-year obligations. You'll be in your element, organizing and analyzing the last tasks of 2018. People will be looking to you for leadership now. You should be up to the challenge and enjoying the spotlight. Relationship matters go well as you express yourself more freely. Move forward!

Lucky Number

913

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you can take the day off from work you might want to stay home and rest today; it's time to recharge your spiritual batteries. Sure, there's a lot of work left to be done, but there'll be time for that in a day or two. Right now, you need to pay attention to your inner needs. If you push yourself too hard, you will end up sick... and how can you be of use if you run yourself into the ground?

Lucky Number

169

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Work should be lighthearted and easy as the Moon glides through your eleventh house of friends and associates. Romance is aided by this transit, so be sure to make time for that special someone. The support and encouragement you get from your pals can truly inspire you now. Talk about the good times to come with those who share the path you are on now.

Lucky Number

331

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The Moon in Virgo lights up your tenth house of career and reputation today, urging you to tie up loose ends before the end of the year. No one feels like working now, especially with the underlying anxiety many have about the future. This is all the more reason to remained focused on the important tasks at hand, clearing the old from your desk to prepare for the new.

Lucky Number

138

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Friends can be a wonderful source of encouragement and support now, so take advantage of what they have to offer! It'll be hard to get much work done today, but there'll be plenty of time to catch up next week. Go ahead and take a leisurely approach to the day. Most Capricorns are so diligent and responsible that one day of taking it easy won't hurt a bit.

Lucky Number

782

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Meaningful coincidence or synchronicity may appear in your life as the Moon lights up your house of mysteries. Some may be a bit spooked by the odd activity, but rest assured this is simply the universe's way of communicating with you. You may or may not like what it has to say, but you should pay attention anyway. Humble yourself and learn all that you can.

Lucky Number

295

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Both your closest relationship and your career seem to be clamoring for your attention, adding stress to your life. You'll have to find a way to balance both as fortunate Jupiter will continue to liven up your house of career and status for several months to come. Although it would seem that Jupiter is too far away to affect your life, don't underestimate his power to change your luck in life.

Lucky Number

476

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

  Comments  