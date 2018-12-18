Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

December 18, 2018 04:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

When you let your inner self peek out, it's a pleasure for all to behold. Your mind is brimming with enough ideas and thoughts to keep you busy for days. Let the money roll in! With the reflective Moon moving into Taurus, it's easy to do your work with half a mind while you dream about the future. Good things are on their way to your door.

Lucky Number

349

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's unwise to start anything new today likely to run out of steam very quickly. With the Moon cruising into Taurus, it's not a good time too be outspoken or bossy, because you just might meet a worthy opponent! You have a tendency to be sharp-tongued and critical of others at the moment, so make an extra effort to be considerate to people around you. The new moon tomorrow makes things unstable emotionally, so it's best to to take a light-hearted attitude to things in general, today.

Lucky Number

996

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Things might seem a bit hopeless, but all is not lost. Something, whether it is a higher power or just plain common sense, saves you from making a mistake. Uranus urges you to charge ahead abandoning all strategies, but the practical Taurus Moon urges you to step back from the heat and drink some cool water. Nothing will be accomplished by rushing through the task at hand. Make a plan and follow it until you reach your goal.

Lucky Number

230

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

For most of you the truth suddenly comes into focus as the Moon makes its way into Taurus. Luckily, the forces of right and reason surround you now, silencing the irrational thoughts you've been dealing with lately. You don't always have to be right. Dominant Crabs are often tempered by their partners. It's necessary to understand other points of view, even if you have no intentions of adopting them.

Lucky Number

941

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

Instead of asking other people for solutions, try looking inside and asking your inner voice for sound, practical advice. The Cosmos will pull you between frivolous and practical matters. There's no need to worry about being inadequate or to second-guess yourself. Anything that's truly important will win through.

Lucky Number

441

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You look amazing, but you know that anyway. However, your brain and not your butt is your sexiest feature right now, especially when someone gets you talking. The Moon moves into Taurus which inspires you to start new things, but you probably won't see them through. There's too much going on in your life right now. Commit your goals, dreams and ideas to paper so that you don't forget about them. They'll always be there waiting for you.

Lucky Number

284

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you think you're be able to hide your mood right now, you're wrong. As the Moon moves into Taurus, your ups and downs are reflected in the faces of others. At least you're not alone in your struggle. Start with the assignment that is most important and work your way down the list from there. Some of your personal matters will have to wait for another time.

Lucky Number

513

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may not be able to see the whole picture, but the Universe guides you so that you get little glimpses of it here and there. As the Moon makes its way into the sign of Taurus, light pierces the veil through many pinholes. Your brain is hard at work on several different levels. If you don't make any great leaps forward, it's because you're making progress in all directions. Don't worry, others don't expect any more than you're ready to deliver.

Lucky Number

273

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Despite what you thought yesterday, time is running out when it comes to personal deadlines. The world is hungry, impatient and watching the clock, but you've done it before, and you can do it again. Force yourself to concentrate on matters in hand and find a way to shut out all distractions. The answer, once you find it, will be your coup de grace. Until then, keep your head down and focus on the details that are most important.

Lucky Number

873

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It isn't that you aren't satisfied with your current life, it's just that you're anxious for something new to happen. It's not your turn to be on stage yet, but your voice carries from the wings. Beware of stepping on other people's toes in order to get yourself into a better position. The person with whom you interfere may have a long and vindictive memory. Listen to your inner sense of right and wrong. Your intuition won't fail you when the Moon is in Taurus.

Lucky Number

205

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The big picture can wait the details. The troublesome Taurus Moon delights in throwing obstacles in your path and generally getting on your nerves. You have little time for pretentiousness, and those who should know better than to annoy you! Put off making any major decisions that could change your career or current domestic situation until tomorrow.

Lucky Number

457

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Every sign in the Zodiac gets a lecture, and now it's your turn! When you really think about it, what do you have to complain about? Even a pessimist like you has to admit that it rarely gets this good, and with the Moon headed into sensual Taurus, love scrawls her signature across the lives of many Pisceans today. It's always best to stay out of trouble, unless of course trouble is your idea of fun which it could well be. Take extra care today, because there is potential for an accident.

Lucky Number

103

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

