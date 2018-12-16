Horoscopes for Sunday, December 16, 2018

Aries
You can be even more charming than usual as the Moon shines flattering rays in your first house of personality. Romance is exciting and passion builds as the planets create just the right combination of harmony and friction; it may be hard to hold you back from what you desire. However, you will need to exercise a certain amount of caution and discretion if you want to make progress today.
Lucky Number091
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Well, dear Bulls, you are in the middle of your low lunar cycle. There's no need to be superstitious, but you may want to keep a low profile today. This is not a good time to push your luck or exert yourself physically. Tend to your responsibilities like a dutiful Bull and then turn in early tonight.
Lucky Number686
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
It's easy to please and be pleased on this friendly and energetic day. Spirits are high and optimistic, so why not plan to have some fun tonight? Get together with your mate, best friend or partner for some seasonal celebrations . do something on the spur of the moment that you have always wanted to do. It will be good for your soul!
Lucky Number121
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
The Moon lights up your tenth house of career and reputation, helping you make a big impression. Sure you may be under a lot of stress, but you have the potential to change the way things are done. Even if you like the old ways, you'll soon find that the new ways cannot be ignored. Don't let your fear of change stop you from reaching your greatest potential.
Lucky Number219
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Leo
Do you feel that you're living up to your full potential? As most of you are, you should take full advantage of what you have been given. You have the amazing capability to amuse and excel today. With the Moon in Aries, it's easy to talk others into anything. It's much harder for people to say 'No' to a person who knows how to use laughter!
Lucky Number519
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
The influence of wise Mercury and the tender Moon combine to bring you comfort and joy today; some Virgins may even find a bonus in their pay packets. Even if you haven't got a lot of material possessions, you should feel pride in what you have and the life you live. Dignity and grace are things that everyone deserves; you have enough to share with others.
Lucky Number668
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Today's energy is high and will help you make progress in creative and partnership projects. A natural diplomat, it may be your responsibility to speak for your less-than-tactful better half. He or she may be very enthusiastic and emotional while the Moon follows her journey through impulsive Aries, so help by pouring oil upon the water.
Lucky Number646
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
The Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service today, reminding you to look after yourself. If you've spent the past two days indulging in rich foods and alcoholic beverages, you will be especially affected by this transit. Your heart and your mind will be in tune as you realize you're not much good to anyone else if you aren't well.
Lucky Number746
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Many Archers have been experiencing intense situations lately, so take time out for fun. Grab your favourite companion and get outside for some fresh air. Anything you can do together will help refresh your soul and bring the two of you closer. The key is to keep the day light hearted .It will be too easy to take recent stress out on the ones you love, so make a conscious decision to avoid this.
Lucky Number704
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
You are probably better off staying at home today. With the Moon stimulating your fourth house of home and family, you'll be happiest in your own personal environment. If you must go out, try to leave the event early. You need to catch up on your sleep if you want to make it through the holiday season!
Lucky Number605
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You can make your own luck as the planets combine harmoniously. You'll need to pay attention to detail and read between the lines, but listening carefully and thinking before you act will pay off for you. If possible, enjoy festivities in your community.
Lucky Number585
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
This may be a lucky day for many Pisceans as the Moon blends well with Mercury and Jupiter in your money and career sectors. A raise or holiday bonus is possible. If you come into an unexpected bit of good fortune, don't forget to share the joy. You are always blessed tenfold when you reach out to bless others.
Comments