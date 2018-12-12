Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 12, 2018

December 12, 2018 04:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your ninth house of the higher mind for the next few weeks. You will notice an increased thirst for knowledge in a specific area and will likely pursue a new course of study. Publishing endeavors are favored.

Lucky Number

859

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your eighth house of shared resources for the next few weeks. Your powers of analytical perception and ability to probe beneath the surface are stimulated.

Lucky Number

823

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Communicative Mercury enters Sagittarius today and settles into your seventh house of partnerships and marriage. This is an excellent time to negotiate with a business partner or to talk about what's really important with your spouse.

Lucky Number

400

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your sixth house of work, health and service for the next few weeks. This will prompt you to learn something new about taking better care of your health. It's time to heed the advice of health care experts!

Lucky Number

878

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your fifth house of romance, children and creative self expression. All of these areas will be on your mind and in overdrive!

Lucky Number

117

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and snuggles into your fourth house of home and family. You will find your imagination opening up and also might be feeling a need to communicate more with your clan.

Lucky Number

111

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your third house of learning. There has never been a better time to begin that new communication project or to learn a new subject!

Lucky Number

260

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your second house of income, values and self worth. It's likely that you will develop a strategy for your financial future. Values will be seriously analyzed.

Lucky Number

278

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your first house of personality and self expression. Although you might be guilty of having 'foot in mouth' disease over the past few weeks, at least no one can accuse you of not being honest!

Lucky Number

481

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Mercury enters your twelfth house of all that is hidden. You will notice a heightened awareness and significance behind your dreams and will enjoy spending more time in solitude to reflect on your thoughts.

Lucky Number

348

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your eleventh house of friends, groups and dreams. You will plan out some inspiring new goals over the next few weeks and might also enjoy an enhanced social life.

Lucky Number

733

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Mercury, the planet of thought and communication, enters Sagittarius today and settles into your tenth house of career. You are likely to seek, or be given, a public forum of some kind in which to express your ideas or share your knowledge and skills. You will enjoy an easy time negotiating and talking your way straight to success!

Lucky Number

297

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

