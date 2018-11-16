Horoscopes for Friday, November 16, 2018

Aries
As Venus turns direct after a stressful retro phase, if you keep forgetting to pay a bill, ring your bank or do anything else of a financial nature, make absolutely certain that you get it out of the way today. Yes, it's not very exciting and it might even be a pain in the neck, but you've got to do it at some point. Besides, by fretting about it you're wasting valuable energy that could be better spent on other activities.
Lucky Number739
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Devote part of today to getting in touch with friends and family as Venus turns direct and the Moon's Nodes change signs. Give them a ring, send them an email or arrange to see them as soon as possible. You might even be inspired to invite them to stay with you in the near future. It's also a good day for getting together with people from different walks of life because you'll enjoy learning more about the world from them.
Lucky Number095
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
You're in the mood to get through a lot of work as Venus turns direct, even if it's rather tedious or tricky. You're feeling efficient and practical, and just want to get on with the job in hand. Look forward to some good news about a forthcoming pay deal or bonus, even if it doesn't land in your lap. You'll forge a happy bond with a colleague or customer. A good day!
Lucky Number927
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Make a beeline for the nearest social event as Venus turns direct in Scorpio and the Dragon's Head enters your sign. You'll sparkle and charm your way through the proceedings, attracting lots of admiring glances along the way. If you've been conducting a light-hearted flirtation with you-know-who, what happens now will give you pause for thought. Are they getting serious about you, or are you falling for them? You can't help wondering.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Leos have a reputation for being efficient and businesslike, and you certainly deserve yours today. As Venus turns direct, you're working your way steadily through the chores, and doing so with a happy smile on your face. It's a very good day for working in tandem with others, whether this means pairing up with a colleague or roping in a helping hand at home.
Lucky Number207
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
You're quite the party animal as Venus turns direct after a tedious retro phase, and will pull out all the stops if you're going to a social event. Make an extra effort to look good, and wear some of your favourite clothes instead of any old thing. You never know who you might meet when you get there, so you'll want to look your best. Besides, it will be lovely to hear all those flattering compliments coming your way.
Lucky Number987
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
You're in a domesticated mood as the Moon's Nodes change sign, just as Venus turns direct. So how about a little nest-building? You might hatch some plans for making your home more comfortable or attractive, especially if you talk them through with the rest of the family. Or you might decide to go shopping and to buy a few items that will brighten up your surroundings. What about buying some new Christmas decorations if the old ones are getting rather tatty?
Lucky Number192
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
You're in a very sociable mood as sensual Venus turns direct after a lengthy retro phase in your sign and you'll love mixing with a diverse group of people. Go out of your way to chat to friends and neighbors. Why not invite someone round so you can spend more time with them? Keep your ears open for news of a local event that might appeal to you, especially if you'd like to be involved.
Lucky Number215
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Concentrate on at least one thing that makes you feel good today. As Venus stations after a retro phase it could be anything, according to the amount of time in your schedule and the amount of money in your pocket. Treat yourself to a favourite glossy magazine to read in your lunchhour, talk to someone who cheers you up or spend some precious time alone.
Lucky Number880
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Get together with some kindred spirits as Venus stations after a retro dance and the Dragon's Tail enters Capricorn. They'll do you the world of good. Meet up with friends or get into a group activity where you mix with people who share some of your interests. If you've been toying with the idea of joining a club or society, but haven't dared to take the plunge, it's just the time to do precisely that.
Lucky Number370
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
This is a super day for getting on with whatever is top of your list of priorities as Venus stations and the Nodes depart from your sign at last. You'll tackle it to the best of your ability, without making a meal of it. Ideally, you should work by yourself because this is when you'll be at your most efficient. At some point, you may be asked to give someone some advice or they may want to confide in you.
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
It would be a shame to spend too much time alone as Venus stations after a long retro phase, unless you're preoccupied with intellectual topics that stretch your brain. You're in a gregarious mood and will revel in the company of kindred spirits, so it's the perfect opportunity to get together with friends. As the Nodes change sign, you'll also enjoy making exciting plans for your future.
