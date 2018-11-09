Horoscopes for Friday, November 9, 2018

Aries
If you want to know what someone thinks, ask their opinion. They'll be delighted that you're interested in their views and they might also tell you something gripping. At some point today, a partner or friend could suggest that you go on a journey together, or they might invite you to go and stay with them. You'll probably jump at the chance.
Lucky Number844
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
It's another day when you're happy to lend a hand wherever it's needed, without any thought for what you might expect in return. Do your best to show compassion and understanding to the people around you, even if you struggle to tolerate them sometimes. Right now, you're prepared to give them the benefit of the doubt and not to expect too much from them.
Lucky Number540
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
This is a great day for putting across your point of view, as well as listening. In fact, you could have some interesting conversations in which you bounce ideas off each other. Any form of negotiation or discussion will go well now, and might lead to some very positive opportunities that would otherwise have passed you by. So keep talking and listening!
Lucky Number819
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Look on this as a day for catching up with the chores. This may not be very exciting at first but you'll soon get into the swing of it and will enjoy ticking the tasks off your list of things to do. If you work from home this is a good opportunity to make sure that your desk or office is arranged the way you like it. You might be able to make a few improvements, such as having a tidy-up.
Lucky Number291
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
This is a wonderful day for chatting to loved ones and catching up on all the news. You're feeling very sociable and outgoing, and can think of nothing nicer than whiling away a few hours with a friend. You're blessed with a lot of charm today, so make the most of it if you're hoping to get back in someone's good books or persuade them to see things from your point of view.
Lucky Number948
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
This is a wonderful day for doing some entertaining at home. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, particularly if you're feeling sociable but you don't want to stray too far from home. Maybe this is a good excuse to experiment with some recipes from your favourite cookery book, although you won't want to do anything too ambitious.
Lucky Number856
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You're still floating on cloud nine, although your feelings lack some of yesterday's intensity. Nevertheless, you continue to view life through rose-tinted spectacles and to be ruled by your emotions. You'll love immersing yourself in fantasy, whether you're with you-know-who, you watch a glamorous film or you lose yourself in some glossy magazines. Reality? Who needs it!
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Once again you're in the mood to enjoy your home comforts whenever you get the chance. You'll also welcome the opportunity to have a little time to yourself if possible, even if the only way to do that is to shut yourself up in the kitchen or bathroom. At some point you may find yourself doling out tea and sympathy to someone who needs a shoulder to cry on.
Lucky Number613
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
You'll have some interesting conversations today and you'll learn a lot from them. Maybe this is a good opportunity to get in touch with friends that you haven't heard from lately. Have a good old gossip on the phone or arrange to meet up with them in the near future. You'll also enjoy relaxing with a favourite hobby.
Lucky Number910
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Today it's easy to hit it off with the people you meet. However, you'll be happiest with people who are relaxing company, and who are sympathetic towards you. At work, you'll do best when working on projects that allow you to use your imagination. It will be a struggle to cope with anything too complicated or detailed.
Lucky Number180
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You have a very enquiring mind today and you'll enjoy giving it some exercise. You could become wrapped up in an intellectual topic or enjoy doing some research on the Internet. It's also a super day for getting together with some kindred spirits, especially if you're all working towards a shared objective or you all belong to the same club or group.
Lucky Number673
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The festive season may still seem a long way off but it isn't really, and this is the perfect day to start thinking about it. You're in a very generous and warm-hearted mood, so you'll enjoy writing out a list of all the presents you've got to buy. You might even get so enthusiastic that you have to rush out to the shops and start buying some gifts while you're still in the mood.
