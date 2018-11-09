Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, November 9, 2018

AccuWeather

November 09, 2018 10:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

If you want to know what someone thinks, ask their opinion. They'll be delighted that you're interested in their views and they might also tell you something gripping. At some point today, a partner or friend could suggest that you go on a journey together, or they might invite you to go and stay with them. You'll probably jump at the chance.

Lucky Number

844

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's another day when you're happy to lend a hand wherever it's needed, without any thought for what you might expect in return. Do your best to show compassion and understanding to the people around you, even if you struggle to tolerate them sometimes. Right now, you're prepared to give them the benefit of the doubt and not to expect too much from them.

Lucky Number

540

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This is a great day for putting across your point of view, as well as listening. In fact, you could have some interesting conversations in which you bounce ideas off each other. Any form of negotiation or discussion will go well now, and might lead to some very positive opportunities that would otherwise have passed you by. So keep talking and listening!

Lucky Number

819

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Look on this as a day for catching up with the chores. This may not be very exciting at first but you'll soon get into the swing of it and will enjoy ticking the tasks off your list of things to do. If you work from home this is a good opportunity to make sure that your desk or office is arranged the way you like it. You might be able to make a few improvements, such as having a tidy-up.

Lucky Number

291

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

This is a wonderful day for chatting to loved ones and catching up on all the news. You're feeling very sociable and outgoing, and can think of nothing nicer than whiling away a few hours with a friend. You're blessed with a lot of charm today, so make the most of it if you're hoping to get back in someone's good books or persuade them to see things from your point of view.

Lucky Number

948

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This is a wonderful day for doing some entertaining at home. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, particularly if you're feeling sociable but you don't want to stray too far from home. Maybe this is a good excuse to experiment with some recipes from your favourite cookery book, although you won't want to do anything too ambitious.

Lucky Number

856

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're still floating on cloud nine, although your feelings lack some of yesterday's intensity. Nevertheless, you continue to view life through rose-tinted spectacles and to be ruled by your emotions. You'll love immersing yourself in fantasy, whether you're with you-know-who, you watch a glamorous film or you lose yourself in some glossy magazines. Reality? Who needs it!

Lucky Number

514

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Once again you're in the mood to enjoy your home comforts whenever you get the chance. You'll also welcome the opportunity to have a little time to yourself if possible, even if the only way to do that is to shut yourself up in the kitchen or bathroom. At some point you may find yourself doling out tea and sympathy to someone who needs a shoulder to cry on.

Lucky Number

613

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You'll have some interesting conversations today and you'll learn a lot from them. Maybe this is a good opportunity to get in touch with friends that you haven't heard from lately. Have a good old gossip on the phone or arrange to meet up with them in the near future. You'll also enjoy relaxing with a favourite hobby.

Lucky Number

910

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today it's easy to hit it off with the people you meet. However, you'll be happiest with people who are relaxing company, and who are sympathetic towards you. At work, you'll do best when working on projects that allow you to use your imagination. It will be a struggle to cope with anything too complicated or detailed.

Lucky Number

180

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You have a very enquiring mind today and you'll enjoy giving it some exercise. You could become wrapped up in an intellectual topic or enjoy doing some research on the Internet. It's also a super day for getting together with some kindred spirits, especially if you're all working towards a shared objective or you all belong to the same club or group.

Lucky Number

673

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The festive season may still seem a long way off but it isn't really, and this is the perfect day to start thinking about it. You're in a very generous and warm-hearted mood, so you'll enjoy writing out a list of all the presents you've got to buy. You might even get so enthusiastic that you have to rush out to the shops and start buying some gifts while you're still in the mood.

Lucky Number

695

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

  Comments  