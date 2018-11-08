Horoscopes for Thursday, November 8, 2018

Aries
As mighty Jupiter rolls into fiery Sagittarius, the coming year is likely to be an interesting and fortunate period for you, one that includes much potential for success and personal growth. Broaden your intellectual horizons through higher education, advanced training, study or the use of foreign languages, or long distance travel. You've got stars in your eyes, especially when you think about someone who's making your heart beat faster. Being around them feels as though all your birthdays have come at once, and you can't get enough of them. If you fall for someone today you'll be instantly smitten. Unfortunately, you will also be blind to their faults. What do you mean, they don't have any?
Lucky Number651
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
This is a wonderful day for tucking someone under your wing and taking care of them, particularly if they're feeling vulnerable in some way. For instance, if someone isn't very well you'll want to do your Florence Nightingale act on them, even if they're breathing germs all over you. Joint income, investments, collection of debts, taxes, insurance, and the settlement of estate matters are areas affected over the year ahead. There might also be some delicious romantic developments between you and a colleague.
Lucky Number989
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The transit of fortunate Jupiter into Sagittarius today indicates that for the next year or so you succeed in conjunction with others, so there are benefits to be gained from increased interactions. Other people, a partner or other ally, bring stimulation, broader knowledge and new experiences for you. Life has so much to offer today that you feel quite moved by everything that's available to you. This might even have such a profound effect on you that you want to share your good fortune with people who aren't as lucky as you. It also promises to be a marvellous day emotionally, and a certain person might make one of your dreams come true. Definitely a day to write home about!
Lucky Number215
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
As fortunate Jupiter makes the shift from Scorpio to Sagittarius, your work and daily responsibilities expand during the year ahead. Your work may require more travel, or advanced training. You may acquire a pet or increase your activities involving a pet. You may be fortunate in finding excellent physicians or other professionals to help you. Peace breaks out today and it feels great. Even if you're still recovering from the New Moon you'll manage to regain some equilibrium, helped by the gentle ministrations of a certain person. You definitely need some tender loving care right now, so make a beeline for anyone who'll give it to you. You'll also feel soothed when you're in relaxing or beautiful surroundings.
Lucky Number558
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Relationships are delightful today because you're happy to see the best in everyone and ignore their faults. Your social life is looking good, too, and might even lead to a romantic encounter. As Jupiter moves into Sagittarius, you will experience an increased desire to possess the good life, and the feeling that prosperity is within easy reach. As a result, you may purchase more luxury items, take more expensive vacations, and buy fancier or more expensive clothes in the year ahead. Relationships and contacts with children may be greatly expanded. Romance can blossom. If you've recently fallen out with someone, this is the perfect day to kiss and make up because you have no desire to bear any grudges at the moment.
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You may begin a business venture, or a new career under the transit of Jupiter through Sagittarius in the months ahead. In the end, you will greatly expand your personal, professional, and intellectual horizons. The introduction of greater spirituality and cultural appreciation into your domestic environment is also indicated. You have the delightful knack of getting on well with whoever today, no matter who they are or whether they're above or below you in life's pecking order. There's even a possibility that love could blossom when you meet that special someone through your job, a medical appointment or a financial matter, so make sure you're looking your best!
Lucky Number620
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Develop your knowledge and skills as communications and travel increase thanks to Jupiter entering Sagittarius for the next twelve months, widening your circle of contacts and encouraging the exchange of ideas and information. And love is almost too wonderful for words today. You're entranced and bewitched by someone's charms, and can't get enough of them. This might be your beloved, in which case you'll have a glorious time together. Or it might be someone new who enters your life now, leaving you in a whirl of excitement and high hopes. Do they fancy you? Will you get together? Wait and see!
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Loved ones are a real joy to be with today. You're all managing to get along well with each other, even if that isn't always the case, and will be ready to make allowances for one another's little foibles when necessary. If you've been thinking about decorating or refurbishing your home, you'll have some inspired ideas now. However, you may have to scale down some of them to fit your budget. As Jupiter swings into Sagittarius, money becomes the source of pleasure, fine if you can afford to spend it. Restrictions must be rigorously applied to all purchases. Make an enjoyable experience out of learning how to conserve and invest current assets, as well as finding ways to increase your income.
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
As mighty Jupiter crosses into Sagittarius for the next twelve months, you'll appreciate your uniqueness as an individual, your physical appearance, and the various facets of your personality. You're viewing the world through a rosy haze, and you want to stay in this idealistic bubble for as long as possible. Reality? You have little use for it right now, particularly when it concerns your personal relationships. As a result, you're trying hard to see the good in people and to ignore the bad. Are you deliberately turning a blind eye to something that could soon cause problems for you?
Lucky Number644
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
As Jupiter heads behind the scenes today, the year to come will include developing inner strength and power through expanding your psychic energy, intuitive ability, and by overcoming your hidden fears and worry. This is also a period when if you need help, it is likely to arrive just in time to save the day, and it may come from hidden or unexpected sources. Your relationships run wonderfully smoothly today, much to your delight. You've got the happy knack of getting on well with everyone you encounter now, even if they aren't usually your favourite choice of companion. If a new alliance gets off the ground, it will be tinged with idealism and you may always view the person concerned through rose-tinted spectacles.
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Increased energy and enthusiasm can broaden the path to personal happiness, as Jupiter, Lord of Fortune, moves into your sector of personal goals. Your success comes through your role in the lives of others, as well as a need for more freedom within those roles. You're longing for escapism today, especially because the past few days have been tough-going. If you can't take off for pastures new, or give yourself some sort of treat, try to arrange something enjoyable for later. Romance is also on the agenda now, so cuddle up close to you-know-who or do something that allows your imagination to wander.
Lucky Number682
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
As Jupiter crosses into your mid-heaven for the year ahead, the energy and enthusiasm surrounding you inspire you with greater ambitions for the future, more urgent desires to expand your career and other long range goals. Go after exactly what you want, promote yourself and your interests with gusto. If you're a typical Piscean you can be pretty starry eyed at the best of times, but you've really got it bad today! You're totally enamoured of a certain person and can't think about much else. It's wonderful to be floating on cloud nine like this, provided that the object of your affections is worthy of your admiration and love. If they aren't, you'll be in for a massive disappointment before too long.
Comments