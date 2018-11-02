Horoscopes for Friday, November 2, 2018

Aries
You've been doing a lot of careful thinking about your home and domestic plans recently and this is another chance to mull things over. Your brain is working really well right now and you're able to keep track of complicated ideas and also deal with fiddly details. If you've been putting off filling in a tricky form, tackle it now and you could be pleasantly surprised.
Lucky Number437
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Some straight talking is called for and you're just the person to do it. You won't subject anyone to a ticking off unless it's absolutely necessary, but nevertheless you'll be speaking straight from the shoulder and you won't be mincing your words. This is a marvellous day for taking part in a negotiation or discussion because your mind is as sharp as a razor.
Lucky Number124
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
If you've been considering applying for a loan, changing bank accounts or making any other financial moves but haven't yet done anything about them, get cracking today. You manage to sort things out very easily, whether that means doing some research, asking questions or filling in forms. What's more, everyone you speak to will be surprisingly helpful.
Lucky Number242
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
This is a fantastic day for getting your thoughts straight about something or someone. You're in a very practical and logical frame of mind right now, so you'll see things exactly as they are without any wishful thinking clouding the issue. Something else that goes well now is planning for a future party or social event. Get out your list and jot down the ideas that come to you. It might be anything from the need to hire some glasses to a decision about the venue.
Lucky Number635
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
This is a really good day for putting on your thinking cap and planning any domestic projects that are currently in the pipeline. Your mind is running along very sensible and logical lines, so you won't want to waste time with any ideas that will obviously never see the light of day. There could be some good news from a government agency if you've applied for a benefit or allowance.
Lucky Number491
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
This is a fabulous day for being with friends. You're feeling very supportive towards one another, and you'll also enjoy talking about whatever is uppermost in your minds at the moment. If you're collaborating with someone on a project for the future, make sure you're thinking along the same lines and that you're both still enthusiastic about it.
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
This is a terrific day for finding a balance between your material needs and long-term goals. For instance, you may be nursing secret ambitions to alter the direction of your life but wondering how on earth you'll be able to afford such a change. Well, this is a good opportunity to talk to people who might be able to help, and also to do your sums. You might find that what you're proposing isn't so impossible after all.
Lucky Number444
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
This is a fantastic day for doing some forward planning because you're in a very practical and sensible frame of mind. You'll be prepared to jettison ideas if they don't come up to scratch or you can't make them work, because you know this will save a lot of valuable time and effort. Besides, you're in no mood to kid yourself about what is and isn't possible.
Lucky Number709
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Take things slowly today and think them over carefully before taking any action or making any decisions. Right now you are very aware of the importance of what you're doing and you won't want to make any mistakes. Find the time to assess your financial situation and to check that everything is ticking over nicely.
Lucky Number710
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Your mind is working really well today, Capricorn. Put your thoughts into words so that everyone understands what you're talking about. This is just what you need if you've been waiting for the right opportunity to explain some of your ideas or to put a suggestion to someone. If you can't do it now you'll never be able to manage it!
Lucky Number343
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
A very practical and rational frame of mind works for you, especially when it comes to thinking about your job and long-term goals. You have a good idea of what you're capable of achieving, without getting drawn into unrealistic plans. It's also an excellent day for picking someone's brains and making the most of their wisdom and experience.
Lucky Number290
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
A relationship benefits enormously today, if you're able to talk to a loved one from the heart. Forget about adopting your usual protective coloring or hedging your bets, and instead tell them exactly how you're feeling. Such honesty will be refreshing and will help to cement your relationship for the future.
