Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, November 2, 2018

AccuWeather

November 02, 2018 04:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You've been doing a lot of careful thinking about your home and domestic plans recently and this is another chance to mull things over. Your brain is working really well right now and you're able to keep track of complicated ideas and also deal with fiddly details. If you've been putting off filling in a tricky form, tackle it now and you could be pleasantly surprised.

Lucky Number

437

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Some straight talking is called for and you're just the person to do it. You won't subject anyone to a ticking off unless it's absolutely necessary, but nevertheless you'll be speaking straight from the shoulder and you won't be mincing your words. This is a marvellous day for taking part in a negotiation or discussion because your mind is as sharp as a razor.

Lucky Number

124

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you've been considering applying for a loan, changing bank accounts or making any other financial moves but haven't yet done anything about them, get cracking today. You manage to sort things out very easily, whether that means doing some research, asking questions or filling in forms. What's more, everyone you speak to will be surprisingly helpful.

Lucky Number

242

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This is a fantastic day for getting your thoughts straight about something or someone. You're in a very practical and logical frame of mind right now, so you'll see things exactly as they are without any wishful thinking clouding the issue. Something else that goes well now is planning for a future party or social event. Get out your list and jot down the ideas that come to you. It might be anything from the need to hire some glasses to a decision about the venue.

Lucky Number

635

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

This is a really good day for putting on your thinking cap and planning any domestic projects that are currently in the pipeline. Your mind is running along very sensible and logical lines, so you won't want to waste time with any ideas that will obviously never see the light of day. There could be some good news from a government agency if you've applied for a benefit or allowance.

Lucky Number

491

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This is a fabulous day for being with friends. You're feeling very supportive towards one another, and you'll also enjoy talking about whatever is uppermost in your minds at the moment. If you're collaborating with someone on a project for the future, make sure you're thinking along the same lines and that you're both still enthusiastic about it.

Lucky Number

978

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

This is a terrific day for finding a balance between your material needs and long-term goals. For instance, you may be nursing secret ambitions to alter the direction of your life but wondering how on earth you'll be able to afford such a change. Well, this is a good opportunity to talk to people who might be able to help, and also to do your sums. You might find that what you're proposing isn't so impossible after all.

Lucky Number

444

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

This is a fantastic day for doing some forward planning because you're in a very practical and sensible frame of mind. You'll be prepared to jettison ideas if they don't come up to scratch or you can't make them work, because you know this will save a lot of valuable time and effort. Besides, you're in no mood to kid yourself about what is and isn't possible.

Lucky Number

709

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Take things slowly today and think them over carefully before taking any action or making any decisions. Right now you are very aware of the importance of what you're doing and you won't want to make any mistakes. Find the time to assess your financial situation and to check that everything is ticking over nicely.

Lucky Number

710

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your mind is working really well today, Capricorn. Put your thoughts into words so that everyone understands what you're talking about. This is just what you need if you've been waiting for the right opportunity to explain some of your ideas or to put a suggestion to someone. If you can't do it now you'll never be able to manage it!

Lucky Number

343

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A very practical and rational frame of mind works for you, especially when it comes to thinking about your job and long-term goals. You have a good idea of what you're capable of achieving, without getting drawn into unrealistic plans. It's also an excellent day for picking someone's brains and making the most of their wisdom and experience.

Lucky Number

290

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A relationship benefits enormously today, if you're able to talk to a loved one from the heart. Forget about adopting your usual protective coloring or hedging your bets, and instead tell them exactly how you're feeling. Such honesty will be refreshing and will help to cement your relationship for the future.

Lucky Number

527

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

  Comments  