Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Aries
This could be a highly volatile day, so take a few deep breaths and plunge right in. You will probably find that people around you are ill tempered, but you could be too! Avoid needless arguments today as nothing positive will come of them. You may be tempted to overeat and drink today, so steady your hand on the tiller.
Lucky Number092
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The adventurous Moon on her trek through your ninth house urges you to make plans for tomorrow. The ninth house also rules writing and publishing... have you considered writing your memoirs? You don't have to be famous to pen the highlights (and low lights) of your life; consider doing this for your children, as diaries and journals are often the most treasured possession of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lucky Number320
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Your dreams may reflect your fears about money, power and sexuality as the Moon stimulates your eighth house. Take this opportunity to analyze the clues your subconscious mind is sending you. On the surface, most dreams make precious little sense. Break down the symbols and you will soon find the answers to many problems in your life.
Lucky Number325
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Lucky Crabs should be blessed with one more day of togetherness, so enjoy this day with the ones you love. After all, it's nose to the grindstone tomorrow, so you may as well extract all the pleasure you can out of your activities today! Find out what your best friend/lover wants to do, and then arrange to do just that. A drive in the countryside might be just the thing.
Lucky Number875
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Part of improving your health is making time for rest and relaxation. If at all possible, set aside some time today to do absolutely nothing. Yes, you read that right; everyone knows from time to time, the King (and Queen) of the Jungle must stop all activity and simply lounge. Spend time in a hammock or swing and just be.
Lucky Number111
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Emotional energy is plentiful when the Moon and Jupiter combine today. However, the Sun and Moon clash, so be careful not to take your frustrations out on the ones you live with; chances are they have nothing to do with the real reasons you are on edge. The best cure for this type of day is a good, hard workout. Whether you choose jogging or hatha yoga, finding a release for the energy is imperative.
Lucky Number415
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The family that stays together is a rare family indeed, so put more effort into understanding yours. This is a perfect day for some togetherness, so why not have an impromptu picnic in the backyard? If the weather's fine, you'll find that the great outdoors inspires greater closeness and understanding in all your relationships.
Lucky Number120
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The strongest foundation for a relationship is good communication skills. The Moon and Jupiter blend well today, urging you to discuss important matters with those who are closest to you. You'll have good ideas for making improvements as well. Consider going away on the weekend if possible. If not, a day at the park or beach will be just the setting for an intimate discussion.
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Some of you may be tempted to go overboard on some favourite luxury or pleasure after weeks of denying yourself. Take a peek at your bank balance before you start spending; chances are you have plenty, but you may want to pay a few bills first. Some Archers may find that they are seeking some guilty pleasure... as long as no one is hurt in the process, go ahead and indulge!
Lucky Number998
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Today the Moon and Sun clash, potentially making you feel edgy for no apparent reason. If you find yourself flying off the handle at the slightest provocation, get out and take a brisk walk. Sometimes the hectic pace of our lives gives us the existential blues... if this is the case for you, it may be time to schedule a vacation. Consider spending the day somewhere uplifting.
Lucky Number387
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Today puts the emphasis on healing old emotional wounds. If you can take the day off, why not take a day trip to the beach or to the country? Fresh air is just as important as a healthy diet and exercise, so be sure you are getting plenty. Change your scenery and change your perspective.
Lucky Number497
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Passions run high for everyone today as the Moon and Mars join forces. This will be felt mainly in your eleventh house of friends and associates. If you want to give a friend a piece of your mind, be sure you count to ten, or maybe twenty first! This energy can be harnessed for practical, positive uses. Find something you are passionate about, then do something about it!
