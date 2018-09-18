Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Aries
There's tension between you and loved ones today, making it a rather trying experience for all concerned. You know how it is -- one of you loses your temper which sparks off the other one, and before you know it you're in for a day of squabbles and nit-picking. Do your best to calm down and save the situation, unless you truly enjoy yelling your head off.
Lucky Number442
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
You have a great eye for detail today, and you'll soon pick up any flaws or problems in what you're studying. What's more, you're thinking along very practical lines right now, so you'll enjoy dreaming up solutions to any snags that you discover. Someone may ask you for your advice, so do your utmost to give a sensible and reasoned response.
Lucky Number965
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Despite the tension putting your thoughts into words, you'll be able to do so with precision. You may actively seek to break away from the burdens of the past. Something you have deliberately hidden may suddenly have to be confronted openly. Less deliberate but still hidden areas must also be confronted, including subconscious resentments, secret fears, childhood conditioning, past failures, and disappointments. You may be unexpectedly confined or isolated for reasons of health, work, or other circumstances. You may also have to assist a family member who unexpectedly experiences a serious work- or health-related difficulty.
Lucky Number216
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
There's a lot of tension in the air today, and the better you know someone the more likely they are to wind you up. And vice versa! The result is bound to be raised voices sooner or later, which will at least give you the chance to get certain things off your chest. New roles may suddenly begin while old ones may abruptly come to an end. If you were once content to be a loner, you may now decide you need the friendship of others. If you have always had many friends, you may now prefer the company of very few or even none at all. But don't lug in all sorts of other grievances as well. Stick to the facts and don't overstate them.
Lucky Number611
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Leo
As Mars battles Uranus, you may experience a complete change of career in times ahead, or if not a career, at least a significant alteration in a major direction of your life. Stress in marriage or partnership may trigger these changes. Although you may see such a change as a normal phase of development, or at least would welcome it if it happened, a key element has to do with outside forces over which you have no control.
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
As warlike Mars battles disruptive Uranus you may decide to continue your education or advanced training, or abruptly end such activities. You may suddenly begin or end travel abroad, or dealings with people of another race or culture. The circumstances of a second marriage are just as unstable and unpredictable, as are activities and relationships with in-laws. If you are involved in court decisions, they too tend to have unexpected or unusual outcomes, or may be reversed.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Someone is very domineering and bossy today, which you don't like one little bit. Maybe they think they know what's best for you and won't hesitate to say so, or perhaps they're making the most of their superior position. Make sure that you don't behave in the same way, especially if you have the upper hand. Change in the status of finances is in the frame, especially joint income and property, payment of debts you owe as well as debts owed to you, insurance, taxes, legacies, and assets you manage for others. Reversals may be expected.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
If you've been hoping to keep something a secret, don't be surprised if it becomes common knowledge today. Maybe you'll accidentally let the cat out of the bag or someone else will blurt out things they were supposed to remain silent about. You might also offend someone by saying the wrong thing, especially if you're feeling agitated, so do your best to monitor what you're going to say. Marriage, partnership, alliances and joint ventures may rapidly or unexpectedly begin, come to an end, or undergo significant changes. Other potentials include forming alliances with those who may be regarded as unusual partners, at least for you.
Lucky Number442
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You are likely to change jobs or work habits thanks to Mars and Uranus. You may initiate changes in your work or quit a job because of a need for greater independence. You may unexpectedly be fired or offered new employment by others. Your work at this time may be of an unusual or nontraditional nature.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
You're at your most sensible and practical today, so don't let this methodical frame of mind go to waste. You may unexpectedly begin a new romance, or just as suddenly break off with a romantic partner. Unusual or nontraditional romantic situations or partners are in the frame. Attitudes and activities related to children, speculative ventures, and the pursuit of pleasure may be suddenly reversed or significantly altered.
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
This is a great day for learning something new, whether you absorb the information from a book or by talking to someone. Family relationships are a target for change. The distance between you may be altered geographically, emotionally, or for other reasons. You may feel the need to become more independent of family ties and responsibilities. It may also be that circumstances cause you to extend your family circle to include non-relatives.
Lucky Number537
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Someone's in a jealous mood today and being very difficult as a result. They may be reluctant to let you out of their sight or they might find fault with anything that they think of as a threat, but you will seek greater independence of thought and self-expression. New ideas and information flow through your mind. Circumstances force you develop new skills in order to keep pace with new information and communications that you use in your work or for other reasons.
