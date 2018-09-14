Horoscopes for Friday, September 14, 2018

Aries
A certain someone is convinced that they have right on their side, which they think gives them carte blanche to behave in any way they choose. It doesn't, of course, but woe betide you if you try to point this out. Just let them get on with it, preferably far away from you. And don't fall into the same trap yourself of adopting a moralistic tone that's really a form of bullying.
Lucky Number118
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Tread carefully with someone today, because they're in a very domineering and controlling mood. They want you to do exactly what they tell you, and they'll make life very difficult for you if you dare to disobey them. It will be almost impossible to let them carry on like this without saying something, but it will take guts to confront them and say what you think.
Lucky Number368
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Put on your tin hat today, because you're facing a lot of opposition from a certain quarter. Someone seems determined to make you explain yourself in some way, perhaps because they don't like what you're doing or because you've done something wrong. If you're trying to introduce changes to a relationship or your domestic set-up, you may also face a great deal of resistance.
Lucky Number905
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
This is a day for doing some troubleshooting. You're in the mood to fix problems, especially if you're completely fed up with them and you want to sort them out before they drive you crazy. But you must be careful how you do this, particularly if you're giving someone orders. Don't be bossy or rob them of their dignity, even if you are exasperated by them.
Lucky Number627
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Be very careful today because hothouse emotions such as jealousy and possessiveness will never be far away. And they won't go down well, either. The trouble is that you'll struggle to hide your emotions, and unless you can be honest with yourself about how you're feeling you'll make them very plain to the people concerned. If that happens, it will be better to say what you think than to pretend that nothing's wrong while sending out a very contradictory strong message.
Lucky Number299
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Your domestic situation hasn't exactly been sweetness and light recently, so today gives you the opportunity to iron out the problems and get to the bottom of what's going on. Do your best to avoid being bossy, domineering or manipulative, and be honest about how you're feeling. You must also be prepared to make some changes in order to improve the situation.
Lucky Number174
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
Prepare yourself for a difficult day where nothing goes quite the way you'd like or planned. You might encounter lots of blockages and problems from other people who appear to be standing in your way, or you may hit snags when appliances and pieces of machinery go on the blink. For instance, your car might start to play up or your computer could go all weird on you. And most frustrating it will be, too.
Lucky Number692
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Take care today because a certain person is being very domineering and dictatorial. They want to have things all their own way and they'll sulk if that doesn't happen. Don't behave this way yourself, Scorpio, even if it feels very tempting, because it will only make people want to pit themselves against you in order to spite you.
Lucky Number242
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
It's a difficult day because someone wants to throw their weight about and doesn't really care how they do it. They're showing all the subtlety of a Scud missile when it comes to getting their own way or calling the shots, so you'd be wise to put as much distance between the two of you as possible. And make sure you don't beat them at their own game by being even more bossy or dictatorial. It's not a good move!
Lucky Number508
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Be careful of anyone claiming to occupy the moral high ground, or who thinks they've got all the answers because they'll be a complete pain in the neck today. They may also want to convert you or save you in some way. Make sure you don't behave in a similar fashion. Try gentle persuasion if you want folks to see things from your point of view.
Lucky Number747
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
It's a tricky day, Aquarius. Is someone is standing in your way and opposing your plans? Maybe they don't agree with what you're proposing and they're making their objections awfully clear, or perhaps they feel threatened by what you represent and they're trying to pull the rug out from under your feet. Be careful, and don't be tempted to get involved in a struggle to see who is most powerful, because it will backfire on you.
Lucky Number300
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
This is a fabulous day to make some big changes to your life, especially if they're connected with a relationship or your long-term goals. It may not be very easy to make these changes because of what they represent, but you know how important they are. Watch out for someone who's being bossy and demanding, especially if you can't give them what they want. Keep a wide berth until they calm down.
