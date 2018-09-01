Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, September 1, 2018

AccuWeather

September 01, 2018 04:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Chase up any queries about your earnings or taxes. Not an exciting prospect but you'll be surprisingly successful at it, and it will be good to know that it's out of the way. This is also a good day for taking part in some sort of teamwork, whether you're being paid for it or you're doing it out of the goodness of your heart.

Lucky Number

555

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The state of play between you and someone is fantastic right now. You're on the same wavelength, you're taking real pleasure in each other's company and there's probably a lot of laughter as well. Make the most of this happy phase by spending some time together or by doing something special. If you're going out with each other for the first time it will be a really memorable and enjoyable date.

Lucky Number

323

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your mind is racing, making it difficult to keep track of your thoughts. If you're at work or trying to concentrate on something complicated, don't think so quickly that you run the risk of overlooking important details. Slow down, Gemini, and if necessary alternate periods of mental activity with bursts of physical action.

Lucky Number

369

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your social life looks fantastic today, so try to spend as much time with other people as possible. Invite them over to your place, even if you can only offer them a cup of tea and a biscuit, or arrange to go out on the town if that's a more enticing prospect. This is also a lovely day for being with children or for bringing out your creative abilities. To put it simply, it's a play day!

Lucky Number

144

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Feel like going shopping? Then consider spending some money on your home and family. You don't have to fork out of a fortune, either, because even buying a bunch of flowers will brighten up the place and make you feel good. If you do plan on spending a sizeable chunk of cash, make sure it's on something that will last. Maybe you should take along a loved one to give you some advice.

Lucky Number

688

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A certain person is thinking in ways that make you uncomfortable today. Maybe you believe they're being rebellious or rude, or they're saying things that are too near the bone for you. They may also have touched a nerve by making comments that arouse deep emotions within you. Alternatively, you'll be the one who's dropping bombshells and raising eyebrows. If so, what are you trying to achieve?

Lucky Number

588

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

You'll really value having some peace and quiet today, preferably far away from everyone else. It will give you a chance to mull things over in your own time and without anyone interrupting your train of thought. You'll also appreciate the chance to consider a few of your values and morals, especially if current circumstances are challenging them in some way.

Lucky Number

613

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

After yesterday's miserable mood you need to cheer yourself up, Scorpio, and what better way to do it than to get together with some kindred spirits. Go out on the town with some friends or invite them over to your place if you feel like doing some entertaining. You'll also enjoy taking part in a group activity, but don't be surprised if you're expected to play a leading role in what's going on.

Lucky Number

606

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You need plenty of mental scope today, or you'll feel hampered and restricted. Think outside the box, and if necessary, voice opinions that sound weird or off the wall. It certainly isn't a day for toeing the party line or trying to fit in with everyone around you, because that will drive you absolutely crazy. You need to be a free spirit, with no censorship on your thoughts or words, but be prepared for some people to dislike what you're doing.

Lucky Number

977

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're intrigued by the facts today, and you're especially interested in quirky pieces of information. For instance, you might watch a television program about something you wouldn't normally bother with but which fascinates you at the moment, or you could get completely wrapped up in something with a scientific slant. You'll also be surprised at some of the thoughts that whirl through your brain because they'll seem so outrageous.

Lucky Number

527

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your mind is speeded up today, so thoughts keep racing through your brain. It's difficult to keep track of them all, but try to write down the ones you can remember in case they turn out to be strokes of genius. You never know! You're particularly inspired when it comes to thinking about your finances and values, especially if you're trying to find new solutions to old problems.

Lucky Number

155

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Is someone deliberately trying to wind you up? You could be forgiven for thinking so because all sorts of outrageous things are coming out today. Maybe they want to shock you or do they really mean what they say? Your thoughts are speeded up and as a result it will be hard to keep track, especially when thinking about some of your relationships.

Lucky Number

131

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

