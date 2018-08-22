Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

AccuWeather

August 22, 2018 04:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The coming four weeks will be full of laughter, happiness and love, so you've got plenty to look forward to. If your social life has been languishing on the sidelines recently, this is your chance to give it an injection of energy. You're all set to have a really good time! It will also be a wonderful opportunity to explore your creativity.

Lucky Number

779

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Home is where your heart is if you're a typical Taurean, and during the coming month it will be where you're happiest. You may even be reluctant to stray too far from familiar haunts, or will choose to stay at home sometimes rather than go out. If you haven't seen some members of the clan for a while you could be inspired to organize a reunion.

Lucky Number

455

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

This is the start of a long phase in which communications will be emphasized. This means everything from the way you put across your ideas to your use of computers and telephones. During the coming four weeks you'll enjoy making contact with close relatives and neighbors, especially if this gives you the chance to offer an olive branch or two.

Lucky Number

750

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

If the domestic clashes you've faced recently are still rife, it's time to do something about them today. You certainly can't carry on like this for much longer because it's an enormous strain and it's hanging over your head like the Sword of Damocles. So what should you do for the best? Start by talking things through but allowing each person to have their say without interruption. And be prepared to negotiate.

Lucky Number

727

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your levels of confidence, energy and initiative start to rise today, and you'll really shine during the coming four weeks. You've taken a back seat in so many ways recently, but now you're ready to claim your place in the world again and to shine your noble star! So work out what you want to achieve and then get cracking on it.

Lucky Number

806

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Tread carefully if you're thinking of buying something today, because you could be given a very heavy sales pitch or feel obliged to buy what's on offer even if you don't really want it. You should also be careful when talking about your values or priorities, because you might subconsciously imply that your opinions are the only ones that count.

Lucky Number

544

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone seems determined to tell you what to think today. They're busy pushing their opinions down your throat, whether you want to hear them or not, and then they expect you to swallow them wholesale. But you aren't going to, are you? There may be a lot of commonsense in what this person is telling you but right now you aren't interested in listening to any of it. Don't be too stubborn about this or you'll miss some pearls of wisdom.

Lucky Number

282

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

From today, you start to set your sights on getting some concrete achievements under your belt. You've been dreaming about, and planning, your future and now you're ready to turn those hopes into reality. You'll also be blessed with increased self-confidence during the next four weeks, which will help you to make your mark on the world. Go for it, Scorpio!

Lucky Number

249

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your horizons start to widen from today, and some very interesting avenues will open up during the next four weeks. The more adventurous and enterprising you can be, the greater the rewards and the sense of excitement that comes from breaking new ground. This will also be a marvellous phase for taking off on your travels, whether you do this mentally or physically.

Lucky Number

447

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You have a strong desire to get to the truth today, which means you'll dig away at the facts until you find what you're looking for. This will make you extremely persistent, possibly even to the point of rudeness if you end up cross-examining someone or demanding that they give you the answers you're looking for.

Lucky Number

795

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

If you're a typical Aquarian you have a tendency to put your own needs first and to consider everyone else's second. That's just the way you're built. However, during the next four weeks you'll have a much greater awareness than usual of the importance of considering other people's feelings and desires, and at times you'll realize that these must take precedence over your own.

Lucky Number

886

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You've been eager to enjoy yourself as much as possible during the past four weeks but from today the emphasis shifts to your work and obligations. So you must now be prepared to reduce the amount of time you spend playing and increase the amount of work you do. If you know that you need to make adjustments to your working life, start as you mean to go on.

Lucky Number

717

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

