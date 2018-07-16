Horoscopes for Monday, July 16, 2018

Aries
Any group activity goes well now because you make a big effort to get on well with the people you meet there. They may not exactly be your bosom buddies but nevertheless you'll make an effort to take them as you find them and to accept them on their own terms. After all, you hope they'll do the same for you.
Lucky Number795
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
If you're at work someone will be very kind to you. For instance, a colleague might look out for you in some way or a customer could show how much they appreciate all your efforts. If you're expected to be ruthless or tough today, it will be a struggle to pull this off because your instincts are telling you to be considerate and placatory. You want to be nice, not nasty!
Lucky Number766
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
A heart to heart with a loved one works out really well today, provided you're both prepared to say what you think while still considering the other one's feelings. If you're involved in the early stages of a romantic relationship, this will be a delightful day in which you edge closer together, whether physically, emotionally or both.
Lucky Number485
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
It's a super day for dreaming up ways to invest money in your home and family. If you can't spare much cash you might buy a bunch of flowers for one of the rooms or hunt out some bargains in your local market. If you can afford more than that you might want to consider buying some new soft furnishings or some beautiful artifacts.
Lucky Number090
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Follow your hunches today because they're working well. However, you need to tread a fine line between acknowledging your intuition and indulging in any wishful thinking that might be going through your mind. In other words, resist the temptation to kid yourself about things that you know deep down will never happen in a million trillion years.
Lucky Number662
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
You're offering service with a smile today, whether you're at work or at home. You're in a very co-operative and helpful mood, so if someone needs a volunteer you'll be the first person to put up your hand. If you're looking for a new job you could hear about something that sounds right up your street now, but check that the working conditions are OK before taking things further.
Lucky Number515
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
You're in need of some escapism today. Lose yourself in a favourite book, watch an engrossing film or take yourself off to some beautiful surroundings so you drink in the atmosphere. Speaking of drink, you should avoid the temptation to sink too much alcohol now. You'll end up regretting it, although it might seem like a good idea at the time.
Lucky Number756
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You're feeling rather sentimental and emotional today, and things will touch you deeply. You might even feel quite tearful at some point, and it would certainly be good to get your feelings out into the open. You'll welcome the chance to confide in someone you trust, or you may be the one who's listening to a certain person's secrets.
Lucky Number244
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You'll enjoy chatting to other people today, especially if you're talking to some kindred spirits. The conversation could soon turn to topics that have particular significance for you, and you'll want everyone to agree with what you're saying. Don't be offended or upset if they have their own opinions. Instead, listen to what they say because you could learn something important.
Lucky Number781
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
This is a perfect day for getting involved in creative and imaginative projects because you'll throw yourself into them heart and soul. But it won't be nearly so good if you're supposed to be concentrating on something that requires an eye for detail because your mind will keep drifting off into more interesting trains of thought, making you lose track of what you're doing.
Lucky Number391
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
This is a marvellous day for getting in touch with your psychic abilities. You might have a burst of ESP or telepathy, or follow up a hunch that turns out to be true. You'll also be inspired by nature, music and anything else that appeals to your senses. There's even a chance that you could have a mystical or mysterious encounter with someone, which really sets you thinking.
Lucky Number634
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
A great wave of sentiment washes over you today, making you highly emotional and tuned into your surroundings. Your antennae are working overtime, enabling you to pick up undercurrents and intuitively know what's going on with the people around you. Trust your instincts because they'll guide you in the right direction.
Comments