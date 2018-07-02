Horoscopes for Monday, July 2, 2018

Aries
Certain loved ones have been leading you a merry dance over the past few days but they settle down and start to behave themselves again today. And about time, too! It's definitely a day to celebrate, and you're eager to relax with some of your nearest and dearest. Everyone will enjoy themselves, even if you do all eat or drink too much. Such is life!
Lucky Number982
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
During the past few days it hasn't been easy to get going on domestic arrangements and decisions, because so much has been out of your hands or just hanging in the balance. But all that should start to change today, thank goodness, and you'll begin to make progress again. In the meantime, celebrate by doing something enjoyable with some of your favourite people because it's exactly what you're in the mood for.
Lucky Number954
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Communications haven't been easy recently so it will come as a great relief to you to know that they begin to get back on track today. In fact, this is a marvellous opportunity to be decisive and to put forward your ideas, provided that you know what you're doing. At some point today you'll enjoy relaxing with some of your nearest and dearest, and you could be tempted to push the boat out in some way.
Lucky Number636
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You're in the mood to have some fun today! It's a wonderful day for getting together with close friends and family, or for inviting some neighbors round to your place. The fact that you're currently oozing charm and warmth will stand you in good stead, and might even mean that you attract the notice of someone who boosts your ego in the most delectable ways. Sometimes life is almost too good to be true!
Lucky Number255
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Personal communications return to normal today after an irritating phase of confusion and mistakes. You can get back on track now, and it's a good idea to check that any important letters or emails you sent have reached their destination. If you've been toying with a decision, this is an excellent day for making up your mind and then acting on it.
Lucky Number543
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
No matter what else you have on today's agenda, try to fit in a little socializing at some point. You'll have an absolute whale of a time and it will do you good to let your hair down a little. Mind you, it will be difficult to know when to stop and you could easily be the last one to leave the party. If you've been hoping that big things will happen between you and a friend, turn on the charm now.
Lucky Number498
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Things are going really well for you today, especially if you're busy at work. You should get a big pat on the back from a superior or boss who's pleased with what you've achieved, and you could even get some special treatment from someone in a powerful position. This is also a terrific day for being with older friends and relatives because you won't pay any attention to the age gap between you and will simply enjoy their company.
Lucky Number580
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
This is a perfect day for enjoying yourself. In fact, you won't be interested in doing anything else, and will try to introduce some fun into everything you get involved in now. You'll be really happy if you can get together with some kindred spirits, such as close friends. There might even be talk of a forthcoming holiday or visit to someone who lives abroad.
Lucky Number973
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
You're determined to enjoy yourself as much as possible today and it looks as though you'll succeed. It's likely you'll have something to celebrate when you hear good news about a future job prospect.or a long-term ambition. Love could also be in the air between you and someone who's influential, highly regarded and possibly even rich.
Lucky Number468
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
It's going to be a really enjoyable day, with everyone going out of their way to be pleasant and friendly. It's great for being with people who are on the same wavelength as you because you'll have even more in common with them now than usual. If you're planning a romantic interlude with you-know-who, you'll have a wonderful time together. Maybe you should do it more often?
Lucky Number526
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Watch out world, you've got money to burn! Well, you may only have your credit card to burn in reality, but you'll do your best with whatever you've got. Of course, this could be bad news if you've promised yourself that you'll be sensible in your spending, but today it's almost impossible to resist temptation. You'll feel the same way when confronted by edible treats, such as a big slab of chocolate cake or a plate of chips.
Lucky Number606
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The Stars promise that this is one of the nicest days for Pisceans in the whole of July, especially if you can be with some of your nearest and dearest. You're feeling extremely sociable and outgoing, so you'll get on well with everyone you meet but you'll be happiest when you're with some of your favourite people. A close relationship will go wonderfully well, and you could hear something that's so sweet or loving that you'll be blushing for hours to come.
