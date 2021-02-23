Apple Books-Top-10

Celebrities

1. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas - 9781635576191 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)

2. Relentless by Mark Greaney - 9780593098967 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah - 9781250178626 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah - 9781429927840 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas - 9781619634459 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates - 9780385546140 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Missing and Endangered by J. A. Jance - 9780062853486 - (William Morrow)

8. Escorting the Billionaire by Leigh James - No ISBN Available - (CMG Publishing, LLC)

9. The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse - 9780593296684 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn - 9780062424105 - (Avon)

