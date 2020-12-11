Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

Sweden’s Prince Carl Phillip and wife expecting 3rd child

The Associated Press

STOCKHOLM

Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia said Friday they are expecting their third child.

The prince, son of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and fifth in the line of succession, and his wife said they are “happy and excited, and looking forward to welcoming our third child."

The royal household said Sofia is doing well and the birth is expected for March-April.

The 37-year-old prince wed Sofia Hellqvist, now 36, in June 2015. They said the "new little member of our family” would be a sibling to their sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.

The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

NYYC drives conversation about future of America’s Cup

December 11, 2020 12:44 AM

Celebrities

PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

December 11, 2020 12:24 AM

Sports

Miss. St. plays host to Dayton

December 11, 2020 12:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service