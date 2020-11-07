Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
SC city opens historic courthouse for 1st time in 100 years

The Associated Press

CAMDEN, S.C.

One of South Carolina's oldest cities is reopening a historic courthouse for court hearings for the first time in more than a century.

Camden has started holding weekly Municipal Court hearings at the Historic Robert Mills Courthouse downtown.

The courthouse was built from 1825 to 1827 and used for 80 years. It has a copper roof, brick floors, vaulted central hallway and double arched ceilings downstairs.

The courthouse is named for its architect designer. Robert Mills is best known for the Washington Monument, but also designed a number a courthouses and other public buildings in South Carolina before the Civil War.

Camden acquired the building from the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce in 2018. The courtroom is on the second floor, with a welcome center for the city on the first floor.

Camden is the oldest inland city in South Carolina.

