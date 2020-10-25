Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

Passenger in Offset’s car arrested for concealed weapon

The Associated Press

FILE - This Sunday, June 23, 2019, file photo shows Offset arriving at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Police say a passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public. The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail.
FILE - This Sunday, June 23, 2019, file photo shows Offset arriving at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Police say a passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public. The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail. Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

A passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California Saturday evening on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public, police said.

The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail.

Offset livestreamed himself being questioned by police on his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted and he was later released.

Police said they received information from a passerby about a person who pointed a weapon at him from a vehicle, which patrol units stopped and investigated.

Officials added that reports that Offset had been arrested were inaccurate.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

October 24, 2020 1:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service