National Book Awards list for translation has global reach

Authors from Asia, Europe and South America are among those on the National Book Awards longlist for translated literature, a category started last year.

The 10 fiction and nonfiction works announced Tuesday include the celebrated Polish author Olga Tokarczuk's novel "Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead," translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones. Among others cited are Brazilian journalist Eliane Brum's nonfiction "The Collector of Leftover Souls," translated from Portuguese by Diane Grosklaus Whitty, and Yoko Ogawa's dystopian novel, "The Memory Police," translated from Japanese by Stephen Snyder.

Longlists for poetry, nonfiction and fiction will be announced over the next three days. The lists will be narrowed to five finalists on Oct. 8. Winners will be announced Nov. 20.

The awards are presented by the National Book Foundation.