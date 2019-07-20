Rolla man gets life in prison for 2 deaths at RV park

A man who killed a Missouri couple after being evicted from an RV park has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gary Sweet, of Rolla, was sentenced Friday in November 2017 shooting deaths of Jim and Shari Parker. Another man was injured in the attack at the Lake Ozark RV in Miller County.

ABC17News reports Sweet was accused of killing the couple after he was evicted from the park the Parkers managed.

Sweet's lawyer pleaded Friday for leniency, saying Sweet was in a downward spiral because his daughter killed herself in the months before the attack.

Prosecutors had argued earlier that Sweet discussed killing the Parkers before their deaths, indicating the crime was premeditated.