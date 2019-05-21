Cameron wins GOP nomination for Kentucky attorney general

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 14, 1999 file photo, Miss America 2000 Heather Renee French shows her traveling crown during a news conference in Lexington, Ky. Heather French Henry, a former Miss America is among 19 candidates seeking office for down-ballot races in Kentucky that include secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, treasurer and auditor, Friday, May 17, 2019. AP Photo

Daniel Cameron, a political newcomer and former aide to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, has won the Republican primary for Kentucky attorney general.

Cameron defeated state Sen. Wil Schroder, a former prosecutor from northern Kentucky. Cameron has served as McConnell's lawyer and assisted in the confirmation of several conservative judges, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. Before law school, Cameron played football at the University of Louisville.

A native of Hardin County, Cameron will face former Kentucky Attorney General Greg Stumbo, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Stumbo, who lives in Prestonsburg in eastern Kentucky, was the state's attorney general from 2004 to 2008. The current attorney general, Andy Beshear, passed on the opportunity to run for a second term to campaign for governor.

In a Tuesday night tweet, Schroder threw his support behind Cameron, saying he was ready to help Cameron defeat Stumbo. Both Cameron and Schroder touted their support for President Trump's proposed border wall during the primary. Cameron raised nearly twice as much in campaign funds as Schroder, tallying about $344,000 in donations as of May 6.

Kentucky hasn't elected a Republican as attorney general in 70 years.

In the race for secretary of state, Heather French Henry, a former Miss America and a veterans advocate, won the Democratic nomination.

Henry defeated three other Democratic candidates in Tuesday's primary. She was veterans affairs commissioner under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and served as deputy commissioner under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin until she resigned to run for office. She will face former state Board of Elections member Michael Adams, who defeated three other candidates in the GOP primary. Adams, a native of McCracken County, also served as a longtime general counsel for the Republican Governor's Association.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, the Republican incumbent, will face Democrat Sheri Donahue, a Louisville cybersecurity professional, in his bid for re-election.

State Treasurer Allison Ball, the Republican incumbent, will face Louisville banker and graphic designer Michael Bowman, who defeated Lexington businessman Josh Mers. Ball is seeking a second term as treasurer.

In the state agriculture commissioner race, Republican incumbent Ryan Quarles defeated hemp farmer Bill Polyniak for the GOP nomination. Quarles will face Scott County farmer Robert Conway, who won the Democratic nomination over Glasgow City Councilman and farmer Joe Trigg.

All polls were closed in Kentucky at 7 p.m. The secretary of state's office was expecting a turnout of about 12.5% of the state's registered voters.