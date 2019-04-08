Fleetwood Mac forced to bow out of Jazz Fest after replacing Rolling Stones

Fleetwood Mac won’t play at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Fleetwood Mac was set to replace the Rolling Stones in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Now, they are cancelling their performance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fleetwood Mac was set to replace the Rolling Stones in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Now, they are cancelling their performance.

Fleetwood Mac won’t be replacing the Rolling Stones after all at the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The official Jazz Fest Twitter feed just broke the bad news: “Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets.”

The Advocate reported Nicks is suffering from the flu.

Fleetwood Mac stepped in to replace the Rolling Stones after Mick Jagger fell ill. He recently had surgery to replace a heart valve.

