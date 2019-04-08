Celebrities

Fleetwood Mac forced to bow out of Jazz Fest after replacing Rolling Stones

Fleetwood Mac won’t play at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Fleetwood Mac was set to replace the Rolling Stones in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Now, they are cancelling their performance. By
Up Next
Fleetwood Mac was set to replace the Rolling Stones in the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Now, they are cancelling their performance. By

Fleetwood Mac won’t be replacing the Rolling Stones after all at the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The official Jazz Fest Twitter feed just broke the bad news: “Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets.”

The Advocate reported Nicks is suffering from the flu.

Fleetwood Mac stepped in to replace the Rolling Stones after Mick Jagger fell ill. He recently had surgery to replace a heart valve.



  Comments  

Read Next

Huffman, 12 other parents to plead guilty in college scheme

Business

Huffman, 12 other parents to plead guilty in college scheme

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CELEBRITIES

Nation & World

Defense asks court to reconsider decision in ‘Serial’ ruling

Business

Transit agency blames wrestling organizers for train delays

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service