YeeHawChallenge is taking over social media. Have you seen it?

“I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road, I’m gonna ride ‘til I can’t no more.”

These lyrics are the inspiration behind thousands of viral videos all over social media.

The hit song “Old Town Road” was created by 19-year-old Lil Nas X. The song is a blend of country and hip hop that gained popularity when users started making videos to the song on TikTok, and those videos went viral.

The #YeeHawChallenge has taken over TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, as users play the song in the background, dress up in their best cowboy attire and vibe to the lyrics.

With the help of social media, the song reached the Billboard Top 20, and also made an appearance on the Hot Country Songs chart. However, the song didn’t stay on the country chart for long, and it wasn’t because people stopped listening.

The song was removed from the country chart by Billboard after they said the song did not meet the qualifications of a country song.

“Upon further review, it was determined that ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard’s country charts,” said Billboard in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition. While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version” said Billboard.

The removal of the song gained the attention of many artists, including country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Cyrus and Lil Nas X have now released an “Old Town Road Remix”. The song already has more than 400 thousand views on YouTube.