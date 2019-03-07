Exhibit on US Latina ‘cholas’ set to open in New Mexico

In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 photo of the painting entitled "Coatlicue Lopez" by artist Pola Lopez hangs at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, before the opening of a exhibit on the chola _ a working-class, Mexican-American female often associated with urban gangs. The "Que Chola Exhibition" opens on Friday, March 8, 2019, with pieces by artists from New Mexico, Arizona, California, Texas, and Colorado. Russell Contreras AP Photo