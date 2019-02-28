How to watch first-ever Mississippi contestant on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Shante, you stay!
South Mississippians are rooting for Silky Nutmeg Ganache, the first drag queen from Mississippi vying for the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” crown.
Silky will dazzle on screen Thursday night during the season 11 premiere.
In a VH1 interview, Silky told viewers she lives in Chicago but calls Moss Point home.
Silky is one 15 contestants on this season of “Drag Race,” which debuted on Logo but now airs on VH1. If she wins, Silky will get $100,000 cash prize, a ton of makeup from Anastasia Beverly Hills, and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.
Silky will have to do well in the “Drag Race” first week challenges and impress RuPaul and other judges, including Michelle Visage and celebrity guest Miley Cyrus.
Keep up with Silky’s progress in the show by watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on VH1. One of the celebrity guests on the premiere
Want to catch up on the last season? Watch online here.
