Basking in an Oscar nod, Richard E. Grant recalls ‘Withnail’

Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant says that playing an out-of-work actor has led to almost every job he's ever had.
Grant is nominated for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards for his performance alongside Melissa McCarthy in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" It's the first nomination for the 61-year-old journeyman actor.
On Thursday night, Grant attended a screening at Manhattan's Film Forum of his cultishly adored film debut, "Withnail & I." In the 1987 British comedy, he plays a hard-drinking and hopelessly unemployed thespian. Grant credited the film for his three-decade career since.
Grant thinks Mahershala Ali will win best supporting actor, but he says he's going to enjoy every minute of being an Oscar nominee leading up to the Feb. 24 ceremony.
