Volusia County deputy cleared in fatal shooting case

A Florida sheriff's deputy has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a drunk man during a domestic disturbance call.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the Aug. 3 shooting involving Deputy Brandon Watson.
Investigators say Watson shot 29-year-old Emmanuel Alquisiras seven times during a tense struggle outside the home in Seville, near Daytona Beach. Watson hit Alquisiras with a stun gun, but the man kept resisting arrest. He stunned him again and the man grabbed for the stun gun. That's when Watson fired, killing Alquisiras.
A 12-minute body camera video captured the altercation.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Watson did everything he could to avoid shooting Alquisiras., who had previous arrests for domestic violence and driving under the influence.
