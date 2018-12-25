Chicano author, illustrator collaborate on animal adventure

Celebrated Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya has teamed up with the Mexican-American street muralist known as El Moises to craft a bilingual children's book in English and Spanish about the harrowing adventure of a little owl who skipped school.
"Owl in a Straw Hat" from Museum of New Mexico Press is chocked full of references to northern New Mexico geography and homespun Hispanic tradition — from posole soup and pinon nuts to the "acequia" organizations that help irrigate fields and lend a special order to rural life in New Mexico.
Swirling illustrations chronicle adventures of a tiny owl named Ollie who longs to read on his own. He skips school and tangles with a cast of conniving animal characters in the hills and skies of northern New Mexico.
Anaya achieved lasting literary fame with the novel "Bless Me, Ultima" in 1972.
