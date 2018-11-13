Work on feature film ‘Rattlesnake’ underway in New Mexico

The feature film "Rattlesnake" is being filmed at a handful of locations around northern New Mexico.
The New Mexico Film Office said Tuesday that the work will continue through mid-December in Santa Fe, Espanola, Las Vegas, Cochiti and Abiquiu.
About 100 New Mexico crew members are working on the film, along with dozens of extras from the state.
The film is directed by Zak Hilditch and produced by Ross M. Dinerstein. The stars include Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi and Emma Greenwell.
Set in a desert town, the film tells the story of a single mother who accepts the help of a mysterious woman after her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake. She finds herself forced to pay back her debt by taking the life of a stranger.
