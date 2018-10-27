Author Ntozake Shange of ‘For Colored Girls’ fame has died

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2010 file photo, actress Janet Jackson, left, and author Ntozake Shange attend a special screening of “For Colored Girls” at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York. Playwright, poet and author Ntozake Shange, whose most acclaimed theater piece is the 1975 Tony Award-nominated play “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,” has died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, according to her daughter, Savannah Sange. She was 70. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo