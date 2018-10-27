Museum spotlights connection between Matisse, Alaska Natives

A pair of Yup’ik masks are displayed at right, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, as curator Sean Mooney shows the very same masks being worn by their creator, an Alaskan Shaman name Agyatciaq while holding his son Robert, in portraits taken in 1906. Nearly 64 years after his death, French artist Henri Matisse has become one of the few non-Native Americans to have an exhibition at the Heard Museum dedicated to Native culture. The little known intersection of one of the 20th century’s greatest artists and the Inuit people is at the heart of a show opening Monday at the Heard Museum. “Yua: Henri Matisse and the Inner Arctic Spirit” will feature Matisse portraits, which have not been displayed in the U.S., and masks made by Alaskan Natives who influenced Matisse. Matt York AP Photo