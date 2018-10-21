Paula Abdul arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.
Paula Abdul arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. Richard Shotwell Invision
Paula Abdul arrives at WE Day California at The Forum on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. Richard Shotwell Invision

Celebrities

Paula Abdul falls off stage during Biloxi concert, video shows

Sun Herald

October 21, 2018 01:00 PM

Biloxi

Singer Paula Abdul took a tumble during her show Saturday night in Biloxi, video shows.

A YouTube video shows her walking and singing toward the front of the stage, and accidentally stepping too far, falling into the crowd.

TMZ reports she " target="_blank">continued on with the show and it’s not clear if she was injured.

Hollywood Life says the audience gasped but people close by immediately tried to help her.

The 56-year-old has suffered several injuries throughout her long career, the websites report, but she has rarely let them affect her performances.

Pitbull, also known as Mr. Worldwide, visited the Hard Rock Casino Biloxi on Thursday, June 21, 2018, for the opening of iLov305, a bar and entertainment venue on the gaming floor of the casino.

By

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  