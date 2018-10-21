Paula Abdul falls off stage during Biloxi concert, video shows

Singer Paula Abdul took a tumble during her show Saturday night in Biloxi, video shows.
A YouTube video shows her walking and singing toward the front of the stage, and accidentally stepping too far, falling into the crowd.
TMZ reports she " target="_blank">continued on with the show and it’s not clear if she was injured.
Hollywood Life says the audience gasped but people close by immediately tried to help her.
The 56-year-old has suffered several injuries throughout her long career, the websites report, but she has rarely let them affect her performances.
