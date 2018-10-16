2020 Democrats building ties to power brokers in key states

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Los Angeles. Before he cut the $100,000 checks, Garcetti brought the Democratic Party chairmen from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada backstage to meet late night television host Jimmy Kimmel and superstar hip-hop producer DJ Khaled. Garcetti may not be the best-known 2020 presidential prospect, but he will not be forgotten by those who lead Democratic politics in the states most responsible for picking the party’s next presidential nominee. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo