Robin Roberts, sisters share ‘biggest challenge’ and inspiration at Biloxi conference

Individually, Robin Roberts and her sisters are amazingly accomplished. But put them on a stage together and they become a dynamic trio.
Robin, Sally-Ann and Dorothy Roberts took a crowd of 1,100 women, and a smattering of men, from laughter to tears as they spoke Friday at the fourth annual Success Women’s Conference at IP Casino Resort. They came across as genuine as they teased each other, sang from the stage and shared secrets.
Robin Roberts, anchor on “Good Morning America,” told the crowd early in the presentation that they are a crying family.
“I am so immensely proud of my sisters,” she said as she was handed a tissue. “And of our big brother.”
Robin frequently talks to her national television audience about growing up in Pass Christian. Although she has lived in New York for more than 30 years, “I still say I’m from Mississippi,” she said.
Their challenges
She’s been in the national spotlight since 1990 and her story is an open book, Robin said. But then she shared a secret that was met with a quick gasp from the crowd that didn’t expect what she revealed.
“Fear — that’s been my biggest challenge,” she admitted.
Robin said people tell her she is so brave to twice fight back from cancer, but brave is the last thing she felt when she was going through it, she said.
Thursday was the sixth anniversary since Sally-Ann donated her bone marrow to Robin along with the advice, “Do not let fear keep you from your destiny,” Robin said.
“Everyone in the room has suffered some sort of loss,” Robin said.
“It’s not what we accomplish. It’s what we overcome,” she said, “and I’m in a room full of over-comers.”
Sitting beside her, Sally-Ann, Roberts, who recently retired as anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans, told the crowd she hoped what she was about to reveal would help them.
“I’ve dealt with depression in my life,” she said. She told them she’s had professional counseling and suggested they find good friends to support them, “So you don’t have to suffer alone.”
New directions
Sally-Ann, Dorothy and Robin each have done amazing things, said Dorothy Wilson, moderator and publisher of Gulf Coast Woman Magazine, which co-sponsored the conference that honors and inspires women. Collectively, Wilson said, they also are following in the footsteps of their accomplished parents, Air Force Col. Lawrence Roberts and Lucimarian Roberts.
“They’re starting some new chapters in their lives,” Wilson said of the sisters.
Saturday is the third anniversary of Robin’s Nest in the Pass, a gift shop Dorothy Roberts opened in Pass Christian after her 25-year marriage ended.
“I just fell in love with making jewelry,” she said, and her sisters began wearing her creations on television, which gave her national exposure. With loss came a new opportunity, she said, because if she had not divorced she would not have accomplished all she has.
“Find your passion,” Dorothy advised those in the crowd, “and surround yourself with people who can help you.”
Words of wisdom
Besides being quick with a tear and a song, the Roberts sisters frequently toss out quotes from their parents and the people who have inspired them.
Their mother always wanted her children to be a success and become their own boss, Robin said, and now she has formed her own company, Rock’n Robin Productions.
“It’s a privilege to say ‘Good Morning America,’” she said, but now she also has a chance to manage her own company.
Dorothy shared one of her mother’s favorite quotes: “We all have a gift. Discover yours and then share it with the world.”
And Sally-Ann, who said she has found a purpose speaking and writing since retiring, said the women of all ages and backgrounds have one thing in common. “We want to finish our race strong,” she said.
It helps to have a sister by your side. As she shuffled through papers to find a quote on depression from Mother Teresa, Sally-Ann handed the microphone to Dorothy.
“That’s what we are,” she said. “The sisters three.”
