Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Emily Blunt attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Disney on Monday, Sept. 17, released the new trailer for “Mary Poppins Returns.” The musical sequel stars Blunt in the role made famous by Julie Andrews in 1964. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision