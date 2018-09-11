Tate Modern makes time for 24-hour movie ‘The Clock’

People watch a section of the 24 hour video installation by Christian Marclay, which is entitled ‘ The Clock’ at the Tate Modern in London, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Christian Marclay’s “The Clock” is both the ultimate movie, and an artwork you can set your watch by. The Swiss-American artist has edited together thousands of film clips containing clocks, watches or references to the time _ one or more for every minute of the day _ into a 24-hour video. It’s a mesmerizing patchwork that moves forward in time as it dances back and forth across film history. Alastair Grant AP Photo