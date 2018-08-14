Mural Task Force makes recommendations for city mural

A task force in Burlington, Vermont, has made recommendations for the future of a mural that critics have argued doesn't properly represent the city's diversity.
An option recommended by the Mural Task Force at a City Council meeting Monday was a "History of Burlington" public art project. Local 22 News reports the project would add at least four additional murals, alongside other public art projects, within the next five years to address different aspects of the city's diversity.
The council accepted the report, but didn't vote on any of the recommendations. It hopes to have a decision made by their September 24 meeting.
