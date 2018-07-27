Q&A: McQuarrie talks action, Cruise, ‘Mission: Impossible’

FILE - In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Tom Cruise, left, and director, writer, producer Christopher McQuarrie attend the premiere of “Mission: Impossible - Fallout” in Washington. McQuarrie didn’t set out to make the most action-packed “Mission” film in the franchise. It just kind of happened by accident, and it’s earning the franchise and Cruise some of the best reviews they’ve ever gotten. AP, File Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision