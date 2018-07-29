You can listen to Tig Notaro perform in South Mississippi. And it’s for a good cause.

She’s a comedian. She’s an author. She’s a wife and mother. She’s also a cancer survivor.
Mississippi native Tig Notaro will be bringing her brand of laughter to the stage Aug. 1 at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater for the third annual Laughs 4 Life event, a fundraiser for cancer research and awareness.
Notaro wrote, produced and starred in the Amazon series, “One Mississippi.” She has been nominated for Emmy and Grammy awards for her work, including “Boyish Girl Interrupted,” “Live” and the Netflix documentary “Tig.”
Her memoir, “I’m Just a Person,” is a New York Times bestseller.
Money raised through Laughs 4 Life this year will benefit three organizations: International Myeloma Foundation, CURE Childhood Cancer and Mayo Clinic Cancer Center.
Notaro was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer in both breasts in 2012. She is now cancer-free.
Organizer Kent Oliver said he is looking forward to Notaro’s performance, saying she was one of the first comedians he and his wife, Candace, thought of when Laughs 4 Life was conceived.
“This year, there kind of ended up being this common theme that developed, which was really celebrating our community — celebrating our community as home in a lot of ways — and we felt Tig personified so much of what we are trying to do here from the standpoint that she’s a breast cancer survivor, she’s from Mississippi originally and still is very fond of Mississippi,” he said.
Oliver pointed to a quote by Notaro from her interview with Garden and Gun magazine in which she says, “When I cross the Mississippi line and the sign says, Welcome to Mississippi, I am just, like, ahhhh, I’m home.”
“I think it’s kind of neat to embrace that from the standpoint of someone who has faced some of the trials and tribulations we are bringing attention to and at the same time doing so in a way that pokes fun at what she’s been through while bringing awareness to what she has been through,” Oliver said.
Oliver, 36, also is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which forms in a body’s plasma cells and causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow, where they crowd out healthy blood cells, according to the Mayo Clinic website.
His diagnosis came in October 2015. Since then he has been through chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant. At one point after his diagnosis, he realized there was no laughter in his life, and he wanted to bring it back.
“Our goal from the very beginning was to bring together the community through laughter in support of research and awareness of cancer,” Oliver said.
The first Laughs 4 Life event was held in 2016 at the Saenger, featuring comedian Frank Caliendo. The event raised more than $120,000, so the Olivers decided to do it again.
Bill Engvall headlined the sold-out 2017 event, raising more money than the first one. All told, more than $275,000 has been raised through Laughs 4 Life.
Opening for Notaro is stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, who has appeared in his own TV and Netflix specials and late-night talk shows.
Hattiesburg comedian Jamie Arrington will return to emcee the event.
This year there will be a street party before the performance beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Forrest Street in front of the Saenger. Madewood Street Music will perform at the celebration, which will feature food from Mugshots and beverages. Admission to the street party is free.
If you go
What: Laughs 4 Life with headliner Tig Notaro
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Saenger Theater, 201 Forrest St., Hattiesburg
Tickets: Orchestra tickets are $55, lower balcony $45 and upper balcony $35; tickets are available at the Saenger box office or laughs4life.com.
