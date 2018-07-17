Lin-Manuel Miranda to publish a picture book

FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda performs in support of gun control in Washington. Miranda is working on a picture book he hopes will inspire young people. “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” will be published Oct. 23, Random House announced Tuesday, July 17. The book will be illustrated by Jonny Sun and feature “affirmations” that the “Hamilton” playwright has posted on Twitter over the years. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, FILE) Andrew Harnik AP