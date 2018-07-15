Royals release new photos to mark Prince Louis’s christening

This Monday, July 9, 2018, photo provided by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shows the official photograph to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’ baptism, in London. Seated, left to right: Prince George, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; Prince Louis; Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte. Standing, left to right: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex; Megan, the Duchess of Sussex; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews and James Middleton. (Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via AP) Matt Holyoak AP