UK police probing 6 assault claims against Kevin Spacey

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 21, 2016, actor Kevin Spacey waves as he arrives to attend the Giorgio Armani men's Spring-Summer 2016-2017 fashion show in Milan, Italy. British police have disclosed Wednesday July 4, 2018, that they are now investigating six claims of alleged sexual assault or assault, by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, three more than previously disclosed. Luca Bruno, FILE AP Photo