Alex North’s ‘Come Home’ photo exhibit on display in Jackson County

The “Come Home” exhibit, featuring the photography of Alex North, is on display at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson County Campus Fine Arts Gallery.

An opening reception was held Thursday. The exhibition will conclude with a music faculty recital in the Fine Arts Gallery at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17, featuring MCCCC music instructors Kate Sawyer (soprano) and Dr. Jonathan Mitchell (piano) and guest artist Jessica Meltz (harp).

In 2010, North, who is color blind, began his journey with photography when he purchased a “good” camera for his son’s high school graduation. After that, he vowed to learn how to use the camera and find his niche through the lens.

His reputation for “all or nothing” soon applied to photography, so much so that his wife, Leslie, jokingly started telling friends he had a girlfriend named “Nikky” — a playful nod to his beloved Nikon. She approved of their relationship and gave her full support as Alex embraced his newly discovered passion.

As a photographer, North said he strives to capture life in a way that celebrates its existence. Whether it is a smile, bloom, sunrise, bird or even a tear, his desire is for people to feel the emotion he felt when taking the photo.

Marc Poole, Jackson County campus fine arts instructor and gallery director, said, “I have a deep respect for Alex’s dedication to capturing effective compositions. His works involve a great deal of planning, strategy and timing. He captures the essence of the subject matter and presents it in a way to those familiar with the area reminds us of the beauty we live in every day. To those not from here, it gives a glimpse that might seem idealized, yet is the visual truth of that captured moment.”

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Details: 228-497-7684.