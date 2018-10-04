This ceramic pot by a Biloxi potter was valued at $10K. It fetched more at auction.

A ceramic pot created by the “Mad Potter of Biloxi” sold for more than expected at an auction at Christies auction house this week.
The glazed pot, valued at about $10,000, sold for more than $12,000, according to the auction house’s website.
The vase, which was acquired by an unknown owner from the Garth Clark Gallery in New York , was part of a curated auction of modern and contemporary ceramics called Un/Breakable. Bids on the pieces closed Oct. 2.
The vase was created around 1900, Christie’s website says. The base is stamped, “Geo E. Ohr.” It is 7 inches high and 5 inches in diameter. Christie’s estimates its value at $7,860 to $10,480.
George Ohr was a Biloxi potter who created ceramic works of art in the early 1900s, when ceramics were considered more utilitarian than decorative.
He also is the namesake of the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi.
Staff write Anita Lee contributed to this report.
