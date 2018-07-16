This trans man has a growing family and a safe space for LGBTQ CrossFit fanatics
Dillon King and his wife, Missy, are owners of Flambeaux CrossFit, a small gym in Metairie, La. A large reason that King decided to open his own CrossFit gym is to provide a safe space for LGBTQ people to work out and stay healthy.
Thea Rose, 15, of Gulfport grew up with an autistic younger brother. Now she is part of a WINGS Performing Arts production of Wonderland, a play about understanding autism. The play will be shown at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center’s WINGS Performing
The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs hosted an excursion to Horn Island on May 14-15. SunHerald assistant editor Lauren Walck tagged along and captured these photos and video. Music provided by staff writer Wesley Muller.
Here are the felony arrests made on Saturday, July 14, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Here are the felony arrests that were made Friday, July 13, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials. Charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Gulfport police Sgt. Blake Tucker lip synchs to Toby Keith's song, 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue." The challenge came from dispatchers, Amber Moran, The law enforcement lip-synch battle has been sweeping the country.