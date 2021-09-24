Here’s a first look at all the Halloween and fall events coming to the MS Gulf Coast

Cooler weather returned to South Mississippi Wednesday, the first day of fall, signaling it’s time for the return of pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted houses.

Some of the pumpkin patches and outdoor events that were canceled in 2020 for the coronavirus are returning this year.

Here is the schedule of fall festivals on the Coast and Halloween fun and scares:

Ongoing

Through Sept. 25 — Hancock County Fair at 4184 Kiln-Delisle Road, Kiln. Music, food vendors, animals, carnival rides, crafts. Starts at 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday thru Oct. 30 — Terror on the Coast at 3420 Giles Road, Gulfport, is one of the largest haunted housed in the country and uses props from Hollywood movies. The 86,500-square-foot haunted house has scare actors in a mock slaughter house, autopsy room and other scare rooms. Entertainment, food court. Open 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $25, or $35 VIP tickets to skip the line. Sold online or at the door. 228-800-1699

Oct. 2-31 — Williams Family Farms, 115 B&W Road, Wiggins. New pumpkin patch and maze, pumpkin market with 25 varieties of pumpkins. Concessions and general store. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up and includes maze, kids maze, hayride to the pumpkin patch, animal barnyard, farm playground, unlimited rides on the cow train. Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays 1-5 p.m. (last ticket sold an hour before closing). Weekdays for field trips by appointment only. 601-716-7968

Oct. 2-Nov. 6 Through Oct. 31 — Seward Farms Field of Fright & Corn Maze, 10836 Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Thursday and Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Field of Fright Oct. 17, 24 and 31. An 8-acre corn maze, pig races, funny farm golf, hayrides, cow train, pony rides, tube slide and corn cannon. Wagon Wheel Cafe

Oct. 2-30, plus Sunday, Oct. 10, 17, 24 — Southern Promiseland Corn Maze, 1212 Raygan Land, Kiln. 10-acre corn maze with new design every year, roping arena, cow milking, hayrides, farm animals, concession, play and picnic area, pumpkin patch, grass maze, cow trains, one of a kind Farm Scene Investigation. Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 1-4 p.m., and weekdays by reservation only. Cash only — $7 ages 3-11, $8 ages 12 & up, under 2 free with paying adult. 228-255-4866

Oct. 3-10 — Cruisin’ The Coast 25th year for America’s Largest Block Party, with more than 7,000 antique, classic and hot rod vehicles plus nostalgic music and events all across the Coast. Cruise Central is at Centennial Plaza on U.S. 90 in Gulfport and designated stops in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula.

Oct. 3-24 — Middleton Farms Pumpkin Patch and Hayride, 21500 Otis Cooper Road, Moss Point. Open Saturdays and Sundays. Pick a pumpkin out of the pumpkin patch and enjoy pony rides, hay maze. Harvest Pageant Oct. 2.

Through November — Dolphin Watching Cruise and Sunset Cocktail Cruise aboard Ship Island Excursions. Dolphin cruises are at 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and also at 1 p.m. Saturday. Sunset cruises are Friday and Saturday Nights through Nov. 6. Excursions leave from Ship Island dock in Gulfport Small Craft Harbor, Jones Park.

Festivals & Entertainment

Sept. 23-25 — Hummingbird Migration and Nature Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Native plant sale, vendors, bird banding and Bird Tales from storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Adults $10, children $5.

Sept. 24 — Festival Hispano in downtown Pascagoula celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Food, music, arts and crafts. 5-8 p.m.

Sept. 25 — Gulf Coast Soul & Comedy Fest at Coast Coliseum, 7:30 p.m. Anthony Hamilton, Frankie Beverly & Maze, K-Michelle, Le Velle, Comedian Bigg Sexxy and T-Ray The Violinist. Tickets start at $50.

Oct. 1 — First Friday, 4-9 p.m. in downtown Biloxi arts district around Rue Magnolia. The District on the Green at 785 Howard Ave. is co-hosting a Block Party with food trucks, Fly Llama Brewing Beer, and live music. Musical Bingo is back.

Oct. 1 — Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars benefit for Mississippi Aquarium. 5-9 p.m. on the beach in Gulfport. The fireworks and drone show at 8 p.m. will be choreographed to music, with 500 drones creating illuminated 3D marine life images, such as alligators and dolphins, in the sky. Free at Jones Park, U.S. 90 and 49, Gulfport, with food trucks and music. VIP tickets to watch the show at the aquarium and include cocktails, coastal cuisine and animal encounters. Sponsor and patron tickets are $150 per person and $250 per couple, and must be 21 or older.

Oct. 1 — Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days Tour, 8 p.m. at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $84.

Oct. 2 — Zonta Arts & Crafts Festival, downtown Pascagoula. Vendors, food, entertainment.

Oct. 2 — Pass Monarch Festival, at War Memorial Park off U.S. 90, Pass Christian. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebration of Monarch butterflies with speakers, exhibits, activities and a walking parade for anyone in butterfly regalia (including pets). Rain location is Pass Christian Library. Free.

Oct. 2 — LeAnn Rimes performs at 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $40.

Oct. 5 — KISS End of the Road Tour at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Oct. 6 — Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses perform at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $9.35.

Oct. 7 — Mopar Day in Da Bay at the Historic Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way, Bay St Louis. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Cars, food, jambalaya, music, prizes, raffle.

Oct. 7-8 — Beach Boys perform at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Oct. 9 — Brandon Bennett’s Elvis My Way, 8 p.m. at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $14.

Oct 15 — Rock N Roll Over benefit for the Humane Society of South MS at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. 7-10 p.m. $60 per person, $100 per couple, $250 VIP per person.

Oct. 15 — Johnny Mathis performs at 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $70.

Oct. 15 — Tracy Lawrence performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $34.

Oct. 15-17 — Jurassic Quest at Coast Coliseum, U.S. 90, Biloxi. More than 100 “photorealistic” dinosaurs, themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, soft play area for little explorers, animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required). $19 for adults and children at off-peak times (weekdays and weekends after 3 p.m.) or $22 for peak times. The cost for kids’ unlimited rides with entry is $33 off-peak and $36 peak. Free for children under 2. Fri. & Sat., 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Masks recommended. Timed entry to promote social distancing.

Oct. 16 — Gary Allan performs at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $119.

Oct. 16-17 — Fall Muster at Beauvoir, The Jefferson Davis Home & Presidential Library, U.S. 90, Biloxi. Reenactors will set up camp and present battles twice a day on Saturday and Sunday. Adults $12.50, military/seniors $10, children $7.50, children under 6 free. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 16 — Pumpkin Patch Craft Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 1094 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. In conjunction with the return of the pumpkin patch.

Oct. 16 — Festival Against Crime presented 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Point Cadet Plaza by Biloxi Police Department. Learn about programs from Biloxi police and fire departments. Free food, drinks, demonstrations, displays, music, games and activities.

Oct. 16 — Downtown BBQ Throwdown, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Pascagoula Men’s Club, 702 Delmas Ave., Pascagoula. Prize money for first place in three categories. Music, kids’ events. $15 wristband to sample all teams’ cooking.

Oct. 17-24 — Jackson County Fair, with rides, livestock exhibits, live entertainment, local vendors, food. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Shortcut Road, off U.S. 90. See the fair book for the schedule of reduced rides

Oct. 23 — Gautier Mullet & Music Fest, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the old Singing River Mall, 2800 U.S. 90. Mullet throwing contest, music, food, handcrafted items for sale.

Oct. 23 — Mercy Me performs at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $23.

Oct. 23 — Preacher Lawson performs at 8 p.m. at IP Casino Biloxi. Tickets start at $19.

Oct. 23 — Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo perform at 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $39.50.

Cemetery tours

Oct. 17 & 19 — Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour, U.S. 90, Biloxi. Sunday 2-4 p.m., Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Self-guided walk through the cemetery, so arrive anytime and see all 10 re-enactments. This year’s theme is Family Legends & Lore 2, and features stories of Biloxians, submitted by descendants. Refreshments. Sneak peak at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, includes a re-dedication of the recently restored tomb of St. Cyr Zamor (Seymour) patriarch of all Gulf Coast Seymours.

Oct. 23 —Griffin Cemetery Tours, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Griffin Cemetery. Six presenters will tell how their family member is part of the Moss Point families. Entertainment, vendors, food . Guided tours on the half hour. Rain date is Oct. 24, 12:30-3 p.m. if needed.

Oct. 28 — Krebs Cemetery Tour, 4:30-7:30 p.m. This year it will be a World War II Heritage Program. Experience a USO show with jazz music, singing and dancing. Hear stories of life on the Coast during the war years, and of local men and women who deployed around the world. 4602 Fort St., Pascagoula.

Oct. 30 — Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour — Historical society members in period dress portray citizens buried at Cedar Rest, 200 S. Second St., Bay St. Louis. Hot dogs, chili dogs, homemade cookies, and punch served at Lobrano House, plus candy for the kids. 5-7 p.m. Admission is free.

Scary & Fun Halloween events

Oct. 21-Oct. 31 — ”Dracula” is performed by Center Stage at 2670 Rue Palofox, Biloxi, Wednesday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. $19.50 general admission, $16.50 seniors, students, military and fire, police, EMS.

Oct. 27 — ”Rocky Horror Picture Show” free screening at 8 p.m., Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Must be 21 or older. Seating is first come, first served.

Oct. 28 — Boo on the Rue & Beyond, 5:30-8 p.m. in downtown Biloxi at Rue Magnolia and the District on Howard. Family and pet-friendly event with costumes, food, entertainment, vendors, pumpkin painting. Dogs to adopt from Humane Society of South Mississippi.

Oct. 28 — Here Come the Mummies, an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year old Egyptian Mummies to Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 30 years or older

November events

Nov. 6-7 — Peter Anderson Festival in downtown Ocean Springs. Fine art, crafts, food, entertainment.

Nov. 6-7 — Picayune Fall Street Festival in downtown Picayune. Saturday 9-5, Sunday 9-4.

Nov. 12 — Chee-Weez Concert at Centennial Plaza, U.S. 90, Gulfport, with a pre-show featuring Cut Bait at 5 p.m.

Send details of other fall and Halloween events to MyNews@SunHerald.com